2019 governorship: Ogun-West stakeholders form lobby group

Stakeholders in Ogun-West senatorial district of Ogun State have formed a powerful lobby group called the OgunWest Movement in a bid to actualise the aspirations of the area to produce the governor of the state in 2019.

The formation of the group was the major highlight theirmaiden meeting, held rat the Gateway Multipurpose Hall, Ilaro.

In a communique of the meeting, the stakeholders unanimously agreed to lead the campaign for the emergence of an indigene of Yewa-Awori, as the next governor of the state by working as a team and reaching out to other parts of the state.

They resolved to avoid all actions and inactions that constituted a wedge between the area and the coveted seat in the past.

Part of the communique read: “That the Ogun West people must speak in one voice to ensure rapid development of our area; that, we must continually engage ourselves at all times to ensure we achieve our goals and objectives, and this meeting should be expanded and not to be limited to a political arena but include other professions for seriousness and acceptability.”

In her address at the meeting, which attracted notable politicians from the district, a former deputy governor of the state, AlhajaSalmotBadru, advised all political groups in the district to come together and work for the socio-political and economic advancement of the district.

She expressed displeasure over the inability of the district to produce the governor of the state since its creation more than 40 years ago.

She said: “We need to develop our senatorial district but we lack power. And for us to get the power, we should all unite ourselves.

“Since 1979, Ogun West Senatorial District has been denied the opportunity to occupy the real of power in Ogun State. 2011 and 2015 would have been a best time for us but we lacked unity and lost to the incumbent governor for second term.

Other eminent persons at the meeting included Chief (Mrs) Iyabo Apampa; Honourable Bisiriyu Popoola; Chief Sina Adejobi; Chief Alani Akinde; Alhaji Fatai Olayode; Honourable Waliu Taiwo, MrBiyi Otegbeye; Honourable Abiodun Akovoyon; Honourable Titus Eweje, Honourable Abayomi Tella; Honourable Olu Bankole; Alhaji Ade Rasheed; Honourable Job Akintan; Mrs Nike Odutola; Afolasade Adejumo, and Honourable Michael Fasinu.