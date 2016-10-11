2 domestic staff bolt with employer’s N3.6m in Lagos

A driver, Friday Pius, and a security guard, Samson Andrew, who allegedly stole their employer’s N3.6 million at his Victoria Island house, were on Tuesday docked at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Both Pius, 27, and Andrew, 22, whose addresses were not given, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The duo denied the charge and was granted N500, 000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Magistrate Mrs A. T. Omeyele, who gave the ruling, also granted them two sureties each in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed and that their addresses should verified.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 20 at Prudential Estate, Aremu Adesegun Street, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said the accused conspired and stole N3.6 million belonging to their employer (names withheld).

Osuji alleged that the accused broke into the bedroom of their employer where the money was kept and stole it.

The offences violated Sections 285 (7) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The duo, however, denied the charges.

The case was adjourned to Oct. 25 for mention.