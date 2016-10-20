2 die as masquerade festival turns bloody in Lagos

Two persons have been killed as factions of suspected hoodlums clashed during a masquerade festival on the Island of Lagos State.

The police in the state confirmed the death of one person, adding that four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

One of the deceased persons was identified as Charles (surname withheld), whose body was recovered by the police.

Metro gathered that the clash started after the masquerade, Adakeja, was ordered to return to the shrine following “unfavourable security reports.”

It was learnt that the protest led to a clash between the Onala Evans youths and their counterparts from Okepopo area of the Lagos Island.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Metro said “it actually started on Saturday, but continued till Sunday and early Monday.

“The masquerade was already outside when one of the white cap chiefs ordered it to return to ‘Igbale’ “The masquerade belonged to the Onala and Evans boys. They have spent a lot of money and were very angry that the masquerade was not allowed to move around.”

The resident also added that “they went to Oke Popo area on Sunday and there was a clash between them and the boys from that area.Two people died in the clash.”

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident, but insisted that there was only one person that was reported dead.

She also stated that four persons had been arrested and taken to the Special Offences Court in Ikoyi.