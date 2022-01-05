Zamfara police rescue 97 kidnap victims, including 7 pregnant women, nursing mothers

The Zamfara State police command in a joint tactical operation in Shinkafi and Tsafe local government areas has rescued 97 kidnapped victims including seven pregnant women and nursing mothers in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday at the command headquarters in Gusau, the Zamfara State police commissioner, CP Ayuba Elkana, said the police, military and other security agencies are carrying out extensive operations at various bandits enclaves in the state.

“The operations have resulted in series of arrests of notorious bandits, recovery of sophisticated arms, ammunition and rescued kidnapped victims.”

According to him, all the rescued victims were released unconditionally and arrived at police headquarters in Gusau on Tuesday in the state.

“Following an extensive pressure mounted as a result of the ongoing military operation around the camp of a notorious bandits kingpin known as Turji, on 3rd of January 2022, police tactical operatives deployed at Shinkafi axis received an intelligence report that some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush.

“The police in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilantes swung into action and rescued 68 victims from the forest.”

He revealed that the kidnapped victims were in captivity for over three months, “33 male adults, seven male children, three female children and 25 women including nursing mothers.”

CP Ayuba disclosed that those rescued were from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau in Zamfara State and Sabon Birni local government of Sokoto State.

“On Monday, 3rd January 2022, police tactical operatives deployed in Tsafe axis act on intelligence report stormed Kunchi Kalgo forest with repentant bandits and vigilantes members and rescued 29 kidnapped victims unconditionally.”

He said the victims were abducted for over 60 days from villages that included Adarawa, Gana and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau Local Government Area in the state.

He maintained that all the victims are currently receiving medical treatment from the joint medical teams of the state government and police in the state.

“They will be debriefed, hand over to the state government before being reunited with their families.”

