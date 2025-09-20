Woman in trouble for burning girl’s private parts with hot knife

IN what can best be described as man’s inhumanity to man, a seven-year-old girl is presently writhing in pain as she receives medical attention at the emergency ward of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), following severe burns around her lower body, particularly her private parts.

The development, which occurred in Magama-Gumau, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, followed after she was reportedly brutalised by her brother’s wife, identified as Suwaira Ibrahim, who allegedly burnt her private part with a hot knife.

Reports from the area indicated that the little girl was accused of being a witch by the brother’s wife through a process yet to be explained.

A resident and activist in the area, Kabiru Mohammed Abdulkadir, narrated that: “Zuwaira’s child told her that she saw the victim, Habiba (not real name), amongst a group of witches and was taken to a man to confirm whether she really belongs to a witchcraft group.

“The man told them that she is not a witch, but Zuwaira disagreed with the confirmation. They returned home from where they went and she heated a knife on fire to burn her private part, believing that if she’s a real witch, she won’t feel pain.

“It was her loud cries that disturbed the neighbours and when we got there, we saw the situation and insisted that the case be reported to police.”

In a video clip obtained by our correspondent, the little girl’s private parts and laps were burnt and had progressed to rot.

The activist added that it was the bad odour from the wound that disturbed the whole household while she found it difficult to defecate and pass urine.

It was gathered that the victim has been taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State police command has confirmed the arrest of the assailant, Zuwaira.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, said: “On 11th September, 2025, at about 0030hrs, one Yahuza Usman, aged 37 of Magama-Gumau, Toro LGA, Bauchi State reported at the Toro Area Command indicating that his sister, names withheld, aged 10 of same address, was mercilessly punished with a highly hot metal spoon inserted in her private parts by a woman suspected to be his brother’s wife, one Zuwaira Hassan.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives was drafted to the scene. They evacuated the victim to the General Hospital, Toro, for immediate medical attention, while the suspects were subsequently arrested.”

“During interrogation, the principal suspect, Zuwaira Hassan, confessed that on the 8/9/2025 about 2300hrs while they were conversing with her two children and the victim who was an in-law to the suspects, the victim disclosed to the suspect that the living room would fall down and suggested that they should vacate to another room.

“And her two children disclosed that they were dreaming of the victim in bad mood. On that reason, the following day, early in the morning, the suspect prepared and took the victim to one Fatima Abdullahi, a traditional herbalist.

“The herbalist disclosed that the victim was suspected to be a witch and the herbalist served the suspect with traditional medicines to be used for witch’s protection.

“Subsequently, the suspect put a metal spoon into fire, directed her two sons, Umar Ibrahim and Abubakar Ibrahim, to tie the victim’s hands and legs and inserted the highly hot spoon into the victim’s private part as punishment for no cause, claiming that she was assigned to do so by the said native doctor. The herbalist was also arrested.”

Wakil added: “Upon interrogation, the herbalist stated that she actually received the suspect alongside the victim at her matrimonial home, where the suspect requested witch-protection medicines, claiming that the victim was a witch.

“Her children disclosed to her about the bad dreams they had been having during the night and the herbalist requested N150,000 for the medicine, but the suspect bargained at N40,000 and was offered a medicine for both baths and body smokes for a while.

“On September 2, 2025, she was arrested for being suspected of involvement in the suspect’s act.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation, and he promised to make sure justice is served accordingly to the affected innocent victim.

“An investigation is in process, after which the suspects will be charged to a competent court of jurisdiction to face the consequences of their actions.”

“The Bauchi State police urge parents and guardians to approach the search for remedies for their sick children with caution and care. It is essential to be aware that not all options are genuine and it’s crucial to seek advice from trusted professionals to ensure the well-being of children.

In a related development, the command received a letter of complaint from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management against one Ibrahim, the chief executive of a medicine store located in the Bauchi metropolis for professional negligence and degrading treatment.

The command said: “Our office received a complaint against Ibrahim, a.k.a. Degree, who operates a pharmaceutical store situated at Yelwa area, Bauchi. A 15-year-old female patient, Maryam Magaji, residing in Yelwa Lebura, Bauchi, experienced health issues and was taken to the medicine store in Yelwa area for medical treatment.

“Following this, the victim was administered an injection for malaria, which subsequently led to significant bodily harm. The victim was later evacuated to a hospital, where medical professionals confirmed that her injuries were a direct consequence of the administered injection.

“Upon receipt of this petition, the command responded promptly to the urgent call and the suspect was arrested immediately.

“During the interrogation process, the individual was identified as Ibrahim Hassan Mamman, a 27-year-old resident of Isa Yuguda Guest House in Bauchi, who voluntarily confessed to the allegations against him.

“He recounted an incident on July 1, 2025, when a friend accompanied his sister, Maryam Magaji Garba, to his medicine store.

“The sibling expressed concerns about symptoms that could potentially indicate malaria and typhoid while the suspect prescribed artemether tablets; however, the brother of the victim insisted on an injection for malaria treatment.

“Consequently, the suspect administered an 80mg intramuscular injection for three consecutive days and two weeks later, the victim’s brother informed the suspect of abnormal changes at the site of the injection, to which the suspect assured him that it would resolve itself.

“The brother contacted the suspect again, reporting a deteriorating condition, leading to the victim’s admission to Bayara Hospital for treatment.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lacks the necessary qualifications to practise as a healthcare professional, specifically not as a doctor or a licensed pharmacist.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspect willfully injected the victim despite his lack of knowledge in diagnosing health issues or administering injections.

“A subsequent search of the suspect’s pharmacy uncovered expired medications and various other medications set to expire within the month.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough and objective investigation to explore the hidden facts behind this dastardly act.

“Investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged to court for the appropriate charges established against him.”

