Why we must be wary of social media pressure

Opinions
By David Owaboye
ANYTHING that has merits also comes with its demerits and this is a fact that has been proven overtime. But most times, we tend to focus on the merits and are somewhat so blindfolded by it that we are shielded from the demerits which sometimes are even more numerous than we can imagine. And this is the case with the advent of social media that we are trying very hard to grapple with. Most people, if not all of us, have embraced social media and its activities so ‘dearly’ that we fail to act even when it is becoming obvious that it is causing more harm than good to our existence, which is already fragile. We don’t seem to give a hoot about it, but it is high time we did.

One of the most prevalent issues that we should do all we can to take cognizance of and find a way to tackle headlong is the issue of falsehood and fake life, luxurious lifestyles, flamboyancy from all angles, indecent dressing, fake news and others which have been packaged into one vessel: social media. All of the vices mentioned and more have culminated in the havoc being wreaked on the society today, especially by the youths who believe everything they see on the social media hook, line, and sinker and who are trying very ‘hard’ to measure up with the pace at which their ‘mates’ have been ‘growing and making money’. They do not in any way mind whose ox is gored so long  as they can ‘step up’ the plate and mingle with the ‘big boys’ or ‘happening guys’ as the case may be.

Over there in Europe and some other parts of the world, this same social media has led to depression, numerous suicides in recent times due to intimidation, racist abuse and what have you, and it’s creeping into Nigeria in intensity. What people have failed to realise is that most of the lifestyles and affluence thrown about on the social media are anything but real. They are cosmetic, fake, fictitious, spurious and invented, but we are in a world of lies and deceit, so people would rather have lies than truth which itself is criminal, to say the least.

This is a time when we should advise ourselves on the issue of contentment, as greed and the get-rich-quick syndrome which has taken over the psychology of our entire society has driven our youth insane. We are grappling with the issues of indecency, immorality and total decay. Entering the daily classroom of social media, rather than help matters, is making things worse. The government should find a way to incorporate social media orientation into our school curriculum. This will help in warding off the inferno that is about erasing our values as a society.

On the other hand, the social media companies should find a way to regulate the thrash and nonsense being peddled on their platforms while all of us should be careful about what we read, watch and believe as they have the tendency to either make or destroy our lives.

  • Owaboye is President, Initiative for Global Change, Lagos State
Comments

