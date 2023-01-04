Why water is life

At this period that the weather is arsh and dusty, keeping hydrated is crucial for a healthy life and general well being, but as important as this is, it is a difficult feat because many people do not consume enough fluid daily.

According to medical statistics, about 60 per cent of the body is made up of water and 71 percent of the planet’s surface is covered by water.

And while no one can do without water, drinking enough water each day is not a priority for many people despite the benefits.

While there is no universally agreed quantity of water that must be consumed by individuals daily, its usefulness in ensuring good health; to function properly, all the cells and organs of the body need water.

Inadequate water in the body causes a lot of health challenges and it affects body organs like the kidneys and even the skin which can become more vulnerable to skin disorders and wrinkling.

The body needs water to lubricate the joints because long-term dehydration can reduce the joints’ shock-absorbing ability, leading to joint pain.

Water delivers oxygen throughout the body and forms saliva and mucus. It boosts skin health and beauty, prevents friction and damage, keeps the mouth clean and reduces tooth decay.

Also, saliva helps us food digestion; the bowel needs water to work properly. Dehydration can lead to digestive problems, constipation, and an overly acidic stomach, so this increases the risk of heartburn and stomach ulcers.

Water in the production of hormones and neurotransmitters and other sensitive tissues, it flushes body waste, reduce physical strain and helps maintain blood pressure.

Kidney stones interfere with how the kidneys work and the leading cause of kidney stones is lack of water and this may increase the risk of chronic kidney disease. People who report this ailment often do not drink the recommended daily amount of water.





Water is lost by the body during routine activities through sweat, urination and even breathing and it needs to be replaced; drinking plain water is the best source of fluid for the body.

Milk and juices are also good sources of fluid, but beverages containing alcohol and caffeine, such as soft drinks, coffee, and beer, are not ideal because they often contain empty calories.

Drinking adequate water is a therapy; water is life. It is health and it helps well being.

