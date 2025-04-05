We’ll make kidnappers, their collaborators pay for their heinous crimes —NSA, Ribadu

•Rescued ex-NYSC DG, former ambassador, others reunite with families

PERPETRATORS of kidnapping for ransom in Nigeria and their collaborators will pay dearly for their heinous actions and there will be no hiding places for them either in or outside the country.

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, made the pledge in Abuja on Friday while handing over rescued kidnapping victims to their families, including a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga; Nigeria’s deputy head of mission to Pretoria, South Africa, Ambassador Gideon Yohana; and 17 others.

He said he was alarmed by the increasing cases of abduction despite the concerted efforts to combat the menace by the nation’s security agencies.

Speaking at the event, Ribadu emphasised that the government’s efforts to combat kidnapping were ongoing and relentless.

“We thank God for their lives. We are grateful to those who made this rescue possible. And this is an ongoing process. We are doing it quite silently. We’ll go after the bad ones. This is not the end of the story. These people have been rescued, but those who perpetrated this crime will pay dearly for it,” Ribadu declared.

Acknowledging the efforts of the security forces, the NSA credited President Bola Tinubu’s leadership for the progress made in tackling insecurity.

According to him, “The work we are doing today is a work in progress. We are not there yet, but significant achievements have been made under the leadership of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On behalf of the President, we are grateful to our armed forces and security services for the work they are doing.”

Mallam Ribadu, who described the rescued individuals as symbols of collective sacrifice, having endured suffering at the hands of criminals, added, “These amazing people paid dearly on behalf of all of us. They are symbols of our sacrifice, the torture and torment we have endured at the hands of a few but extremely bad individuals among us. We are grateful that all of you are looking well and will now return to your families.”

He then officially handed over the freed hostages to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, who was tasked with reuniting them with their families.

“I want to formally hand them over to you, General, so that you can return them to their respective families. Thank you very much, and God bless you,” Ribadu said.

Following Ribadu’s remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Nigerians but stressed that the fight against insecurity required a collective national effort.

“It’s not going to be automatic; there’s still work to be done. But we, together as Nigerians, will take this challenge as a Nigerian challenge. And we must all work together to ensure success. We must support Mr. President, support the security forces, and support every Nigerian,” he said.

The CDS urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, including any misconduct by security personnel, to ensure accountability.

He declared, “Our effort is for anybody who sees something going wrong—please report it, even if it involves our personnel. Once they do wrong, do not hesitate to report them so that we can take action.”

Gen. Musa emphasised that every Nigerian should feel safe in their own country and acknowledged the contributions of various stakeholders, including the media, in the fight against insecurity.

“We want every Nigerian to feel free in their own country and enjoy the benefits of being Nigerian. So, NSSR, we want to thank you very much for the support you’re giving. The Contemporary Zirazim Center, thank you for all you’re doing. And to every Nigerian, including the media, for providing a platform to reach out to all Nigerians to show what is being done—we say a very big thank you.”

Turning to the rescued victims, particularly Brigadier General Tsiga, the defense chief expressed relief over their safe return and reiterated the military’s resolve to pursue those responsible for the dastardly act.

“Our General, Sir, we are happy to have you. We’ve been so worried, but we made sure that we did not sleep until you were out. And to everybody here—sometimes bad things happen, but what do we do after that? We go after the bad guys. And they will pay for this.”

Gen. Musa assured that security forces would not relent in their efforts to protect Nigerians and bring criminals to justice.

“Congratulations on your release, and we assure you that we will continue to work assiduously for this country. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

One of the rescued victims, Brigadier General Tsiga, then took the podium to recount his harrowing experience in captivity, describing it as an ordeal no one should have to endure.

“To the committee advisor, the CDS, senior officers, my colleagues, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I think if there is anything to be celebrated, it is this kind of situation that is most important to celebrate. Those of us who have gone through it, we have seen it. We’ve tested it.

“We must continuously be grateful to Almighty God for His mercies upon us. A day before I left there—just the day before yesterday—on the mountain where I was staying, unexpectedly, we looked around, and what did we see? A hyena parading around us, looking for food. And what kind of food? We, the human beings.

“I don’t suppose anyone who has not experienced that place could truly understand. One particularly horrifying experience was how those who knew our rank treated us. Whenever they were being attacked, they would bring us out so that the aircraft could hit us.

“But you know, God is merciful. The NSA has said it. The CDS has said it. The good ones will continue to live. Wallahi, there is an end to the bad ones.

“A rocket was sent to us. It did not explode. I am sharing my personal experience. What happened? They carried that rocket to where I was sleeping and kept it there, hiding it, so that the moment I touched it, it would explode.

“We must continue to believe in ourselves and trust that God is always there for us. Lastly, we should all know that security is a collective responsibility. We should not sit back and believe that the government can do it alone. We must all contribute.

“The people are really in fear. One thing I must say here is that these criminals don’t fear God, but they fear aircraft. They don’t fear God. They tell you outright, ‘Don’t call God for us, just give us money.’ But the moment they see aircraft, even their cows start running.

“So, as much as the government is doing its best, we must also try to contribute. The NSA is not a magician. The CDS is not a magician. You must bring information to them so they can act on it. They cannot read your mind or go searching blindly. Action is taken when reports are made.

“I have not seen any good report. When people say, ‘Two heads are better than one,’ I say, ‘No—two good heads are better than one,’ because not every head is good. Am I correct?

“We thank Almighty God for giving us this opportunity to live again. We thank Almighty God for allowing us to come together again. When they brought me out, I asked myself, ‘Am I still a human being?’ Because where we were, you couldn’t see any other human being.

“When you stand, you sit down, and they give you food once a week. And that food lasts only two hours. I am hypertensive, and the only thing they used was salt. Even if you are not a doctor, you know that for hypertensive people, continuous salt intake is dangerous.

“Now look at me—I cannot climb these steps. It is all the salt, the beatings, and the torment they put us through.

“So, I want to say thank you very much, NSA, for calling us. Thank you very much, CDS, for calling us. To the very senior officers here, who are working day and night to drastically reduce this bad situation, we appreciate you. Please work harder.

“We were here 20 years ago doing the same thing. And we still feel strong enough to contribute whenever our attention is needed.

“To my colleagues here, take heart. Be stronger than you are now. This is a challenge—but I tell you, it is a challenge that will prepare you for your future.

“To those of you hearing us today, pray for us, and pray for yourselves.”

The National Coordinator of the National Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Major General Adamu Laka, had earlier handed over the former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), and 18 others to the NSA, during which he explained that the security forces, including the military, DSS, police, and other agencies, worked tirelessly to rescue them unhurt.

