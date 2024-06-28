A violent clash between two rival groups of hoodlums over the ownership of a girlfriend has resulted in the gruesome murder of 21-year-old Rabiu Shehu, popularly known as Rambo, and another person killed in Gwallameji within a few days.

A statement by the Command’s PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, stated that these cases were instances of culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy. According to him, “One incident occurred at Gwallameji, on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis, while the second took place at Bakin-Kura, an inner part of the metropolis.”

Regarding the first incident, the PPRO explained that the Police received a distress call from Gwallameji reporting that a group of hunters, led by Commander Saidu Musa, aged 49 and armed with machetes and Dane Guns, were operating in the area. The hunters were there to apprehend an unidentified person following a complaint lodged in their office by Ibrahim Lado, a resident of Hajiya Amina Lodge in Gwallameji.

“Unfortunately, the residents mistook the hunters for armed robbers and responded forcefully, overpowering and injuring them. Consequently, one of the hunters, 27-year-old Nasiru Adam from Tani-Yola, sustained severe injuries,” he added.

Ahmed Wakili continued, “Despite being rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention, Nasiru Adam was pronounced dead by a medical doctor. Additionally, three of their motorcycles were burnt.”

Similarly, on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024, there was a reprisal attack by a rival group of hoodlums known as ‘Yan Tokara’. This case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide led to the death of Rabiu Shehu, also known as Rambo, a 21-year-old resident of Muda Lawal, Bauchi. He was attacked and fatally stabbed in the stomach and neck by an unknown person suspected to be a member of the rival group in the Bakin Kura area.

Despite being taken to the Specialists Hospital, Bauchi for medical examination, he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Investigations revealed that the root cause of the conflict between the two rival groups was the ownership dispute over a girl who was double dating leaders of both groups, leading to confrontations between them.

Further investigation revealed that during the altercation, a member of one group had his left hand severed, which escalated tensions between the groups.

ALSO READ:Niger Pilgrims board reaffirms commitment to ensuring smooth Hajj

Rabiu had reportedly been in hiding since the incident, while the rival group searched for him unsuccessfully, as he had changed his SIM card. A few days before his death, he allegedly contacted the girlfriend to disclose his hiding place, a secret she shared with the other group.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the same girl lured him into a trap set by the rival group, arranging to meet him at a location she revealed to them. At the appointed time, she went ahead as planned, with group members following behind. As soon as he emerged from hiding, he was seized and fatally stabbed by the group members.

The informant added that the group members attempted to decapitate him in retaliation for the earlier severed hand, but swift police intervention prevented further escalation.

The Bauchi State Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, condemning the actions of these unruly hoodlums who perpetrate criminal activities and disrupt the peace of law-abiding citizens.

Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, has instructed tactical Commanders, Area Commanders, and DPOs to conduct extensive searches across the state to apprehend these criminals.

A thorough investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two individuals.

The Command emphasizes its commitment to maintaining law and order, promising that anyone found responsible will face appropriate consequences. Consequently, heavy police deployments are in effect throughout the night, with every corner of the state thoroughly patrolled to ensure the apprehension of those responsible.