Tinubu, Shettima in closed-door meeting with APC governorship, NASS candidates

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima held a closed-door meeting on Sun- day in Abuja with governor- ship and National Assembly candidates on the need for synergy.

Nigerian Tribune reliably learnt that at the meeting held at the APC Presidential Campaign Council secretariat, Tinubu tasked the candidates to work as a team to ensure victory for APC at all levels in the coming general election.

A source at the meeting told the Nigerian Tribune that his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima cautioned those who were believed to be working against the party interest to have a rethink to avoid being excluded from the list of those that would be rewarded for guaranteeing APC victory at the poll.

The two-term Borno State governor was said to have maintained that the APC reward system would not accommodate chieftains of the party who publicly profess to support Tinubu but were working against the party’s governorship and National Assembly candidates.

The source claimed: “Shettima said all those leaders undermining the party are being watched and have no business seeking appointments. You cannot claim to love Asiwaju and work against other candidates; no way!”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued to newsmen by Tunde Rahman, media aide to Tinubu, the APC candidate was quoted to have promised to continue to work for every one of them (other candidates) while also doing his campaigns to ensure his victory.

He said: “But winning takes us working as a united force. We have to act like the broom, the symbol of our party.

“A stick cannot clean any dirt but coming together under the band as one, we can sweep aside all the bad and wrong things that impede our nation’s growth and development.

“As individuals we must strive to win our respective elections. But that is not enough. We have to work together to deliver everyone contesting in our party. The presidential election, for ex- ample, is not solely about Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is your project as well. Your election is equally my project.

“We need each other. Whatever position you are contesting, you need me as much as I need you. If I work for you, I am helping myself; if you mobilise for me, you are working for yourself at the same time. Our individual and collective fates are one.