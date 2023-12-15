President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to the Ezeife family, the people, and the government of Anambra State on the passing of Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the former governor of the state.

A statement issued on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), recalled that Ezeife, the Okwadike of Igbo-Ukwu, served as governor of Anambra from 1992 to 1993.

President Tinubu praised the significant influence of the former federal permanent secretary in Nigeria’s political landscape, as well as his leadership credentials, describing his passing as a painful loss.

He reflected on the contributions that the late Chief Ezeife made to shaping public discourse and governance in Nigeria, as well as laying the foundation for advancing his dear state.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, the president encouraged his loved ones to find solace in his indelible legacy.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE