The best Caribbean rice and orange juice cocktail for Valentine’s Day

While eating out at a fancy restaurant looks like the common thing couples do on Valentine’s Day, nothing beats having a romantic dinner at home.

The cosiness, the teaming up and cooking together, the romantic experience, to mention a few, are some of the experiences you will have when you and your partner decide to cook together.

While teaming up, why not try the Caribbean rice and orange juice cocktail?

INGREDIENTS FOR CARIBBEAN RICE

Rice

Chicken laps

Green pepper

Red bell pepper

Red peas

Carrot

Ripe plantain

Onions

Seasoning

Curry

Thyme

Salt

Browning

Vegetable oil

Thinly chopped beef

INGREDIENTS FOR ORANGE JUICE COCKTAIL

Orange juice

Vodca

Ice

METHOD

Boil the chicken with seasoning, curry, thyme, onion and salt. Once it is cooked, remove from the stock water and fry or grill.

Also boil the chopped beef and once properly cooked, remove from stock water and set aside. In addition, slice the plantain and fry. Set aside too.

Slice the carrot, green pepper and onions.

In a bowl, add rice, then pour boiled water on it and allow it to sit for three minutes. Afterwards, wash the rice and cook it until it is 75 per cent done. Add browning into the rice and stir evenly. Set aside.

In another pot, add vegetable oil. Allow to heat, then add the already boiled beef cubes. Fry until the darkens, then remove from the oil. Add the sliced green pepper, onions, red peas and red bell pepper. Add the chicken stock, salt and season and stir. After a minute, add the coloured rice and stir evenly. Taste for salt and add more if not enough. When satisfied with the taste, add the fried meat and fried plantain. Stir evenly again, the cover pot and allow it to simmer on low heat till its dry.

Serve with your fried/grilled chicken.

For the orange juice cocktail, also called screwdriver, all you need to do is simply mix vodka and orange juice. Add ice and served chilled with your Caribbean rice. Bon appétit and Happy Valentine’s Day!