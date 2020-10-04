Senator Adeyemi seeks enforcement of Sharia law for anyone convicted of corruption

Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi has said the only panacea to the menace of stealing of public fund in the country is the introduction and enforcement of the Sharia law.

He gave the recommendation at the weekend while speaking at the Senate Press Corps Retreat 2020, held in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Checks by Tribune Online revealed that in 1999, Sharia became the main body of civil and criminal law in twelve states in the Northern part of the country, sequel to its introduction in Zamfara State by the former governor of the North West state, Ahmad Sani Yerima.

In 2000, following the reintroduction of the Islamic Law, Buba Jangebe made history as the first Nigerian to have an amputation carried out after being found guilty of stealing a cow.

Senator Adeyemi argued that amputation of hands of those found guilty of corrupt enrichment would serve as serious deterrence to corruption.

He disclosed that he would bring before the Senate a bill to amend provisions of the Act, establishing the anti-graft agencies in the country to push for Sharia rule.

He said: “Like I said on the floor of the senate, if we want this country to be great, we must look at some acts of parliament, more so the ones that have to do with anti-graft agencies. I want my children to be happier than I am in Nigeria and to do that, there must be enough money to meet the needs and aspirations of the people.

“What am I talking about? Let us confront corruption. Very soon, I’m coming back to the chamber to bring bills on Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic Financial Crimes Commission.

“I want us to introduce Mosaic law, what you call Shariah law. By the time you cut the hands of 10, 20 people in this country, nobody will want to steal again!

“By the time you say two, three people should face serious punishment. If you say that is too harsh let us have mechanised agriculture of about 200, 250 acres, once you are involved in corruption, you will spend your life farming for us. We must look at how we can make Nigeria a better place.”

Reacting to the pronouncements of the United States government to impose visa ban on certain individuals whose actions were inimical to the promotion of free, fair credible elections in Nigeria, Senator Adeyemi who acknowledged that no Nigerian has since been mentioned as culprits by the government of the United States maintained that the election that earned incumbent Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello a fresh mandate in Nigeria was transparent.

He told journalists that Governor Bello won the election based on an unvoiced understanding for power rotation in the North Central state.

“Many people do not know Kogi and its complexities. Kogi is one of the largest states in Nigeria. I can tell you that we are the most diverse people in Nigeria. If you can govern a state like Kogi, then you can govern Nigeria.

“To hold people together is one of the greatest tasks of leadership Most analysts lacking in the nature of our complexities said we cannot win the election in Kogi.

“To win the election in Kogi goes beyond what some few people say in television and radio. Each state has its uniqueness which forms the determinant for winning an election.

“One of the secrets that made Yahaya Bello won a second term was that when he came to office he brought everybody together, he was able to put landmark achievements that others could not do.

“In my Senatorial District, we have one of the biggest rice mills in the country with 2000 employment capacity. It is the development footprint of the Bello Administration in my Senatorial District. What is affecting the commencement of the rice mill is that the federal road to that place is bad.

“When you are talking about winning election in Kogi State, simple logic will tell you that his own people will vote for him and my own people will vote for him, so that is two Senatorial District.

“When we went to Tribunal my opponents came with 73 witnesses, do not forget that the Senatorial election and the gubernatorial election took place the same day.

“70 out of the 73 witnesses PDP brought to the Tribunal said the election was free and fair. Now it took place the same time with that of the governor.

“How will you tell me that there was rigging in the Governorship elections? When the agents of PDP themselves came to court to say the elections were free and fair. However, because there was already a mindset, a fixation and manipulation of the system that some of my colleagues in the media believed.

“Before the primary elections, some people were saying my governor, Yahaya Bello was not going to be given the ticket, I was laughing because I knew it was a matter of must.

“The simple reason was that East Senatorial District has had the privilege of producing the governors that have ruled the state until Audu died, so the two Senatorial Districts have never had the opportunity of producing the governor.

“When Governor Yahaya Bello came through a divine intervention of God, both the West and Central then decided this one we will support. Why did we do that in the West?

“If somebody from Central had the privilege by God through divine intervention to become the governor, why do you think those of us from the West which has not produced any candidate will not support him?

“Both the West and Central took a decision that this one we will support.

“In my Senatorial District many of my people are holding key positions in this government and because of that, I can tell you that it was easier for many of us to go back home and campaign. Meanwhile, there is infrastructure that has been put in our area, for us, we have never had it like this before.

“That brings me to the issue I read that the US banned some Nigerian governors from entering their country. Well, there has not been any official pronouncement from them, well I know that they have been thoroughly misinformed.”