Security of life, property, your primary duty, NLC, TUC tell Buhari

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to reflect on its priorities and how well it has been carrying out responsibilities to Nigerians, especially in the areas of security of life and property and the general well being of the citizens.

Contained in its Eid el-Kabir message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and made available to journalists in Abuja, the labour centre said, “The occasion of the Eid el-Kabir is an auspicious time to reflect on the virtues of total submission to Allah, of giving or sharing with neighbours, sacrifice and other acts of piety.

“It also avails us an opportunity to reflect not only on our personal lives but on the state of the nation. Accordingly, as we mark the Eid el-Kabir, our overriding concern should be how to reciprocate in our personal lives, national responsibilities and God’s great love for us.

“It is unfortunate that most of us given responsibilities have not done enough to alleviate the suffering of the masses or improve the quality of their lives. Not surprisingly, we continue to record socio-economic hardships and sufferings on a scale never before seen or experienced by the average Nigerian.

“Security challenges ranging from abductions, kidnappings, banditry, secessionist agitation, violent conflicts leading to mass killings and displacements and audacious attacks on military and paramilitary institutions, as was recorded in Kuje Prison only a few days ago, have become the new normal in an increasingly fragile environment.”

In the same vein, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, expressed worry that those who should sue for peace in most cases are behind the troubles, declaring that until Nigerians become committed to the course of building a strong economy and secured country, the present situation may even get worse.

“As a result of this, Nigerian workers and people have been pushed to the cliff with skyrocketing energy/food/transportation costs that most can ill-afford. One of the immediate consequences of this situation is the complete erosion of the value of the national minimum wage at N30,000 (less than $50) a month for an average family of four.

“These attacks are not isolated incidents but continuations of attacks on places of worship, government institutions, trains, airports, commuters and homes of the vulnerable.

“In spite of these mind-numbing challenges, the Nigerian workers continue to create wealth and value. The generality of Nigerians, with no other country they can call their own, continues to hope against hope. It is in recognition of this that we salute their courage, productivity, resilience, sacrifice and abiding faith in their country.

“Nonetheless, the occasion of Eid el-Kabir offers us an opportunity to engage in frank conversations on the need to muster the requisite political will to make the right decisions, make more reasonable sacrifices, re-enact God’s love for us and obey His commands unconditionally.

“We use this occasion of Eid el-Kabir, to remind the government to fulfil its promises of the recovery of our national refineries as the only sustainable pathway to end the perennial energy crises in our country; bring to an end, through meaningful discussions, the protracted ASUU strike and others. We also encourage the government to invest in green renewable energy.

“On security, may we remind the government that the primary duty of any government is the security of the lives and property of its citizens. The battle to secure lives and property starts with ensuring the welfare of the people through provision of decent jobs, effective public infrastructure and transparent-cum inclusive social protection schemes for the vulnerable and the poorest of the poor in Nigeria. We also call for effective utilisation of defence budgets and proper oversight of same by the National Assembly.

“The increasing fragility of our security architecture evidenced by the recent attack on Kuje Correctional Facility, which went on unchallenged for hours, questions our collective resolve to confront the challenge of security and the seriousness of the government on security,” said Wabba.





Comrade Olaleye said that the time had come for every Nigerian, especially those in the position of authority, to take responsibility for the development of the country, adding that partaking in religious activities alone is not enough, rather “we all should practice what the Holy Quran teach and stop living hypocritic lives.”

He expressed dismay that this year’s celebration is being observed amidst extraordinary circumstances following the recent attack on Kuje Correctional Facility, Abuja, which led to the fleeing of hundreds of Boko Haram members and other criminals. “The whereabout of these terrorists are unknown, so there is the tendency that people will be somehow apprehensive while moving around. Parks may not be able to open and operate fully and the social interactions which are customary during Eid celebrations will be restricted.”

He went on to charge Nigerians to turn a new leaf that the period of the Eid celebration is a clarion call for Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the season such as selfless service to God and humanity as well as a sincere commitment to righteous conducts in private and public life.