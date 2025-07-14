‘Profound national loss’, CJN, AGF pay tribute to Buhari

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, have joined other eminent Nigerians in paying tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday.

In her tribute, which she signed, the CJN said she received the news of the death of the former President with sadness, but with gratitude to God for a life well lived.

She commiserated with the immediate family of the late former President, the government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, on the loss of a statesman who served his country, first as military Head of State, and later as a democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the CJN, “President Buhari’s life was defined by duty, discipline, and a remarkable consistency of purpose. His unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project, despite personal and political setbacks, stands as a lasting testament to his resilience and belief in the nation’s potential.

“In a time of shifting values, his example reminds us of the importance of perseverance, principles, and public service”, she said and urged all Nigerians to reflect on his legacy and draw inspiration from his dedication to national development.

Fagbemi, in his tribute, said the death of former President Buhari marks the end of an era in Nigeria’s political and moral history.

He said the late former President will be remembered with profound respect for his unwavering dedication to God and country and described him as a man of austere values, gentle strength, unyielding integrity, and a life defined by principled service in the quest for national transformation.

The tribute, personally signed by the AGF, reads, “I join His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, and all people of goodwill across our nation and beyond in mourning this profound national loss.

“As President, the late Muhammadu Buhari made significant strides in strengthening the administration of justice and advancing law reform. His tenure witnessed the enactment of landmark statutes, bold policy initiatives, and far-reaching institutional reforms.

“These included the modernisation of correctional services, policing, anti-money laundering frameworks, asset recovery systems, federalism through the devolution of powers, electoral reform, and the deepening of good governance”, he said.

The AGF said, it was under the leadership of the late former President that Nigeria initiated the successful challenge to the $11 billion P&ID arbitral award adding that, the bold and strategic effort was steadfastly carried forward by President Tinubu, ultimately enabling the nation to avert a crippling financial burden.

“Even in retirement, his unwavering sense of duty to the nation never diminished. I vividly recall visiting him in both London and Daura when his support was once again sought to help Nigeria confront another predatory claim — this time concerning the Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project.

“Despite the demands of age and the comfort of private life, former President Buhari selflessly agreed to serve as a witness. In January 2025, he travelled to Paris and stood before the tribunal, bearing testimony for the country he loved with rare and steadfast conviction”.

While extending his condolences to President Tinubu, to the former First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and to the family, friends, and close associates of late Buhari, Fagbemi said, Nigeria has lost a titan of principle and purpose.

