Patriots summit: North-West stakeholders meet to fine-tune position

Ahead of the proposed National Political Summit on a New Constitution for Nigeria convened by the Patriots led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, eminent leaders from the North West zone, comprising leaders from all the states and representatives of various interest groups within the geo-political zone, gathered in Kaduna at the Arewa House on Tuesday, 8th June, for a town hall meeting to deliberate on a position for the zone ahead of the two-day summit scheduled for between July 15th and 16th 2025, in Abuja.

The event, organised by the Patriots Zonal Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, was chaired by Professor Ibrahim Garba and coordinated by Charity Shekari.

The chairman and secretary of the North West Patriots Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee has Professor Anthony Kila, the national chairman of the Patriots Zonal Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, as the guest speaker.

A statement made available by the Patriots’ Secretariat to Nigerian Tribune on Thursday in Lagos, stated that the gathering, among other things, emphasised the need for a new constitution for Nigeria that will pay special attention to the security of lives and property, as well as the diversity of the country’s people.

Professor Ibrahim Garba, in his remarks, reminded all that the North West, with its size and shape, should play a leading role in shaping a future constitution and in hosting the forthcoming National Summit.

He also encouraged participants to continue their efforts to raise awareness and gather more input from all parts of the zone.

Leading participants, who contributed during the meeting included the Honourable Mark Jacob, Professor Murtala Abubakar, Professor Richard Ayya, Alhaji Hamisu Sharifai, Dr Nurudeen Lawal, Mallam Yusha’u Mani, and Shehu Isah.

In line with the chairman, Professor Murtala Abubakar noted that “The summit is a significant opportunity that the patriots have offered the people of the North West to express our thoughts, concerns, and ideas of a better constitution for Nigeria, and urged people to make the most of it.

In her remarks, Charity Shekari noted that “the journey towards a people’s constitution undertaken by the patriots is a long road, started long ago, and we hope to achieve it soon.”

She also added; “Nigeria needs a constitution that guarantees security nationwide and allows people to move safely and freely from one part of the country to another. We must ensure our mothers and daughters feel safe and secure”.

Also speaking at the event, Mark Jacob pointed out that we need a truly people’s constitution that reflects the will of the people.

The former Attorney-General of Kaduna State pointed out that the current constitution is not a genuine people’s constitution and that “What the national assembly is doing is amendments that do not address the core of the constitution”.

He added that the current constitution is effectively unamendable because of the process that makes it dependent on the state houses of assembly, which are mostly absent, and that “We therefore need a new constitution that is more effective and easier to amend”.

In his remarks, Prof. Anthony Kila thanked the leadership of the North West Patriots Zonal Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee for their efforts and pointed out that the constitution project was not a partisan matter but a venture that must involve all Nigerians.

The don also explained that in suggesting demands and designs, “we must all ensure to ask for what we are willing to give others”.

Others leading participants who intervened at the meeting were Comrade Enoch Bala, Naomi Amwento, Mr. Emmanuel Alamu, Malama Sule Aliyu, Malama Fa’iza, and Samuel Wuya.

All the participants provided updated reports on the awareness and consultation projects in their states, as well as questions from people in their states and groups.

The leaders from each state and group committed to maintaining and even strengthening their awareness and consultation efforts, while also accelerating preparations for the summit, which is organised by a committee co-chaired by Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Aminu Tambuwal.