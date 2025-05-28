Oyo Assembly dismisses fraud allegations against Pacesetter Transport Service mgt

Oyo State House of Assembly has dismissed fraud allegations against the management of the Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Service, Ibadan.

The Chairman, Association of Sacked Supervendors and Investors, Mr. Ibrahim Asiwaju had in a petition to the House of Assembly alleged the management of the PTS of sharp and corrupt practices.

However, the House during the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin dismissed the petition on the ground that it lacks merit.

The Chairman, House Standing Committee on Transport, Hon Adebayo Babajide had recommended that the petition be dismissed on the ground of lack of merit and substantive evidence.

The lawmaker also recommended that the House should direct the management of PTS to design and implement a well-structured organogram that will establish reporting lines, job roles, and responsibilities of all personnel to eliminate ambiguity, prevent role duplication, and enhance overall productivity in the company.

Clarifying the incident that led to the petition written by the Chairman, Association of Sacked Supervendors and Investors Of Oyo State Pace Setter Transport Services (PTS), Mr. Ibrahim Asiwaju, Hon. Babajide disclosed that the Committee discovered illegal activities, collusion, and fraud between the vendors and the drivers, which led to the termination of appointment of the vendors.

“Prior to the introduction and implementation of the card payment system to streamline transactions, the company faced leakages in revenue with average daily income reportedly around two hundred thousand naira (N200, 000:00). Following the introduction of the card payment system, the revenue increased to two million naira (N2,000,000:00) on the first day.

“The engagement of vendors to monitor card reader machines and prohibit cash payments, the leakages initially reduced. However, the vendors’ collusion with drivers on fare collection in cash led to further fraud, this prompted the company to terminate their contracts.”

Hon. Babajide said that the Committee also discovered that it is the Pacesetter Transport Service that is responsible for the payment of pensions and gratuities of its retirees and staff salaries, however, urged the House to direct the company to adopt use of contract staff for improved efficiency and productivity to enable the company to widen its scope from inter and intra city routes to interstate routes.

The lawmaker maintained that they discovered that the activities of PTS are in line with guidelines of its operations and are subject to the approval of the state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

He recommended that “the Executive Arm of Government be urged, through SAFER Program to increase the subvention to the Pacesetter Transport Services (PTS) to support its subsidized service to citizens of the State.

“The petition submitted by Mr. Ibrahim Asiwaju Chairman, Association of Sacked Supervendors and Investors Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Services (PTS) to the House be dismissed for lacking in merit and credible evidence, the use of vendors system for revenue generation be terminated due to misconducts and the terms of engagement of contract staff be redefined regarding period of engagement and other conditions of service.

“The Management of Pacesetter Transport Services be urged to restructure its workforce and those who had been found guilty of misconduct and had been suspended more than twice, the Management of PTS be urged to design and implement a well-structured organogram that clearly defines reporting lines, job roles and responsibilities of all personnel.

“This will help eliminate ambiguity, prevent role duplication, and enhance overall productivity in the Pacesetter Transport Services; and the Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS) be urged to operate strictly in accordance with its conditions of service.”

