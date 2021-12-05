Osinbajo’s homily and Nigeria’s reality

Borderless
By Sulaimon Olanrewaju
Osinbajo’s homily Subsidy Capital punishment President’s prayer Blessing Okagbare borrowings Baba-Ahmed Debt VAT Ortom Media, government YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state... Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report... [ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army… ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts… ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic cYOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state... Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report... [ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army… ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts… ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an IslamicRestructuring country Agberos Dangote leaders Nigeria poverty times Nigeria President insecurity Nigeria unemployment Nigeria tragedy police WHO Nigerian Buhari Anti-corruption war presidential Kukah Dream COVID-19 President Buhari tribune workers Enugu-Okigwe times revolution borrowings Nigeria Labour 1967 Subsidy Nigerian Amotekun doctors youths loans prophet anti-corruption NDDC NLC Security Nigeria, employment, ondo, Farouq, sani Abacha, covid-19, of, workers, wealth creation, poverty alleviation, poor, poverty, Nigerian politicians, south africa, Xenophobic attacks, education, Buhari, RUGA, poverty, education, governors, Ngige, rich, will of God

Last Thursday, while playing host to MuhammaduBuhariOsinbajo Dynamic Support Group, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Professor YemiOsinbajo, the Vice President, assured Nigerians that the security challenges currently bedeviling the country would soon be a thing of the past.

According to the Vice President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, LaoluAkande, “Mr President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security…he is a steady hand, he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions.”

Professor Osinbajo’s intention in making that statement is clear. He wanted to birth hope in Nigerians; he wanted Nigerians to see the country beyond its current security challenges and he wanted to convince the citizens about the administration’s determination to stamp out the menace.

It is the place of leaders to give hope. According to Napoleon Bonaparte, a leader is nothing but a dealer in hope. A leader must always inspire his people to look beyond the current situation to a better future. As a matter of fact, life would lose its essence if hope is allowed to peter out.

However, hope does not operate in a vacuum. Hope is always anchored on a substance, a properly defined plan of action. The efficacy of hope is a function of its foundation. If hope is anchored on nothing, the end result would be calamitous. A hope that is anchored on a weak fabric can only produce frustration coupled with lamentation. So, hope cannot be a strategy. Nothing gets better because hope was kept alive. Everything that ever got better did because the hope of it getting better was backed up with commensurate actions to give the hope a life.

Hoping that the security situation would not consume the country would be a pipedream unless proper action to stem the slide is taken. Bandits have taken over the North West, insurgents are in control of the North East, killer herdsmen are on the rampage in North Central, murder and arson have become the order of the day in the South East, kidnapping is rampant in the South South, while the South West is assailed by killings and kidnapping. The military is overstretched, the paramilitary is overstressed and the police are overwhelmed. The president, insulated from the reality out there by the comfort provided by the state, appears unbothered by the pains of his people. Ensconced by state-maintained aides and apparatuses, the cries of the orphaned, the groans of the widowed and the pangs of the abducted are muffled in the President’s ears. So, he neither sees the need to lend a hand to the oppressed nor give an ear to the mutters of the depressed.

But as the common saying goes, “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.” That means no situation gets better because there is a wish for it to get better just as no one becomes a billionaire because he hopes to become one. Situations change when people do, not before. Greece is regarded as the bastion of democracy and civilization. Greece produced Socrates, Pluto, Aristotle and other renowned political and economic thinkers. While other countries had no understanding of how to build a society, Greece was already a flourishing and well-organized society. But what has become of Greece now? The country has gone to the dogs because the leaders got careless. No country is too big or too strong to fail once the leaders throw caution to the wind. So, unless we are deliberate about putting an end to the security challenges beleaguering our country, the slide would continue and our country may become the next Somalia.

The only group that can stop the slide and redirect the country to the path of peace, unity and growth is the leadership. It is for this reason that leaders are regarded as change agents.

Between April 7 and July 15, 1994, Rwanda was embroiled in genocide that claimed about one million lives. The Hutus made mincemeat of the Tutsi, killing as many of them as they came across. After the genocide was quelled, Rwandans could still not live together as one people. Suspicion pervaded the space and the human development indices continuously headed south. But after the resignation of the former President, Pasteur Bizimungu, in 2000, Paul Kagame became the President. Since then, the story of the former war-torn country has changed. Kagame didn’t hope that things would change; he worked to change the country’s narrative. Kagame stopped the slide in the country. He reset the country and redirected the people. He has successfully steered the people of the country from seeing themselves as enemies to believing that they are one. With that, the country has been growing by leap and bounds.

Rwanda, which was a pariah state two decades ago, has become a reference point for development in Africa. It is considered the second safest country in Africa after Algeria. It is rated as one of the least corrupt countries in the world, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and it has also become the choice of planners of international events, all because a leader was concerned enough to arrest the slide and change the direction of the country.

Peaceful co-existence is possible in Nigeria. Insecurity can become a thing of the past in Nigeria. But these would not happen if all we do is hope that things would sort themselves out because “what is gonna be is gonna be”. Our leaders have to rise to the occasion and stop the descent into anarchy. They have to arrest the slide into disorder and cause Nigerians to believe in their country once again. They have to obliterate tribal and religious differences by showing that indeed they belong to everyone and not owned by anyone. That is how to save the country from the brinks.

But if all we do is just hope that things would change without stepping out to stop the slide, not just would the hope be lost, the country too would be lost.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

You might also like
Borderless

Subsidy removal: Government wrong on two counts

Borderless

Awo as emblem of immortality

Borderless

Sliding from too much money to too much debt

Borderless

Capital punishment as antidote to corruption

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More