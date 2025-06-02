Ohanaeze to Tinubu: Nigeria needs more Umahis in your cabinet

The Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Bola Tinubu, to appoint the likes of David Umahi, Minister of Works into pivotal sectors of Power, Economy, Agriculture, Health, Security, and Petroleum Resources for Nigeria to be on par with Japan, Singapore, India and South Africa.

Ohanaeze through it’s Deputy President Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Monday while congratulating President Tinubu, hours after the President commissioned numerous critical road projects, including the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Isiguzoro noted that Senator Umahi’s accomplishments in the works ministry, stand as a testament to President Tinubu vision and administrative acumen and signify a renaissance of effective governance within Nigeria.

The Statement reads “The Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, boldly extends its heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Nweze Umahi, on the auspicious occasion of the two-year anniversary of the Tinubu administration, particularly highlighting the commissioning of numerous critical road projects, including the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“It is with a strong sense of pride and unwavering support that we recognize Senator Umahi’s exemplary contributions to our national infrastructure. Through his dedicated service and steadfast commitment to expeditious project delivery, he has undeniably emerged as a hallmark of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“However, it is a bitter yet necessary truth that warrants our candid expression: had President Tinubu the foresight to incorporate five or six luminary figures of Umahi’s caliber in his cabinet within the pivotal sectors of Power, Economy, Agriculture, Health, Security, and Petroleum Resources, Nigeria would undoubtedly find itself on par with, or rivaling, the world’s most burgeoning economies—countries such as India, Singapore, Morocco, South Africa, Japan, and Turkey.

“Senator Umahi epitomizes the indomitable Igbo spirit, characterized by innovation, resilience, and effective leadership, attributes regrettably underrepresented in the current Federal Executive Council. His achievements furnish President Tinubu with tangible accomplishments worth celebrating as milestones of progress during the administration’s tenure. Given this context, Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores the Presidency to recognize that widening the scope of leadership by including individuals of Umahi’s stature could enhance governance and foster national harmony.

“It is incumbent upon us to deliver this essential message to President Tinubu with the utmost urgency and clarity: aligning the administration with competent, driven leaders like Senator Umahi can transform Nigeria’s trajectory. The enhancements in governance facilitated by such appointments can effectively mitigate the present political unrest and discontent echoing across the nation.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that should President Tinubu utilize the imminent June 12, 2025, Democracy Day as a platform to revitalize his cabinet with capable allies and nurture a cordial relationship with the Igbo populace through judicious policies and infrastructure initiatives, he will undoubtedly find in them his most reliable partners. The Igbos, as a cohesive community present across all 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria, possess the capability to enhance the President’s standing, solidifying support that transcends regional and ethnic divides.

“In conclusion, we strongly advocate for the necessity and timeliness of these strategic decisions. The path to a prosperous Nigeria, in communion with its diverse ethnic fabric, is paved by the inclusion of visionary leadership and collaborative governance.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE