The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has advised Nigerians not to give up on the country saying Nigeria is worth fighting for.

Kachikwu, who stated this during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said it is high time for every Nigerian to come together and rescue the country rather than migrate to other countries for greener pastures. He however, called for support for his presidential aspiration, saying he possesses what it takes to rescue Nigeria from the present predicament.

“Our country is worth fighting for, some people are living in Nigeria in droves. I cannot leave Nigeria. Nigeria made me who I am; it gave me all I have. I am a Nigerian. My blood is Nigerian. My heart is Nigerian.

“That is why I continue fighting no matter what the odds. We must all fight. The fight is not for one hero. The fight is for all of us as heroes. We must admit our efforts. We must be strong together. Support me, let me support you,” Kachikwu said.