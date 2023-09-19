Nasarawa State House of Assembly has constituted Chairmen of the 24 Standing Committees, their members and Secretaries to conduct the affairs of the legislature.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, while announcing the names of the committees at plenary in Lafia, urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The Speaker also urged the committees not to compromise while performing their oversight functions.

“We have been sworn in for two or close to three months now, hence the need for the constitution of this Standing Committees to pilot the affairs of the House.

“I urge you to live above board while discharging your duties

“We must protect the integrity of this Institution by ensuring that right things are done for the betterment of our people,” he said.

He said that the rules and business committee is to be chaired by Hon Daniel Ogazi, Judiciary Committee Chairman is Hon Barr. Esson Mairiga, Women Affairs is to be Chaired by Hon. Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim.

Public Complaints and Petition is to be Chaired by Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Minority Leader of the House while, Hon. Danladi Jatau, the Deputy Majority Leader is to head the committee on Education.

Hon Mohammed Garba Isimbabi is to chair Youth and Sports while Housing and Environment is to be chaired by Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, the Majority Leader of the House.

Similarly, SDGs is to be chaired by Hon Onarigu Onah Kana, Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is to be chaired by Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar, NASIEC is to be headed by Hon Jacob Ajegina Kudu.

Others are, the Committee on Works and Transport, to be chaired by Hon Suleiman Yakubu Azara, Information Committee is to be chaired by Hon John Ali, Finance and Appropriation is to be chaired by Hon Hudu A Hudu.





The Chairman, House committee on Land is Hon Emmanuel Manding, Hon Solomon Akwashiki is to chair committee on Public Account, Health committee is to be chaired by Hon Larry Ven Bawa, NUDB is to be chaired by Hon Musa Gude.

Furthermore, Agriculture committee is to be chaired by Hon Dr Peter Akwe, Hon Ovey John is to chair Water Resources while Capital Market, Commerce and Industry is to be chaired by Hon Mohammed Onyaki.

House Welfare committee chairman is Hon Aliyu Yusuf Chunbaya, committee on Pilgrims is to be chaired by Hon Ibrahim Aliyu Nana, Projects Monitoring is to be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abel Yakubu Bala and Selection and Appointments is to be chaired by Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House.

The speaker further urged them to start preparing for their various oversight functions to assess the level of the 2023 budget performance of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The State Number Three Citizen wished them well in their committee work.