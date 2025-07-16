NAF aircraft will be airworthy by Q4 2025 — Air Chief

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Wednesday assured that all operable aircraft in the Service inventory would be serviceable by the fourth quarter of the year, following significant investments in the engineering sector.

Air Marshal Abubakar gave the assurance while speaking in Abuja at the 2025 Aircraft Engineering Conference, themed “Enhancing Aircraft Serviceability in the NAF through Strong Maintenance Culture and Strategic Partnerships.”

He explained that the Service, under his leadership, had been allocating significant resources to boost serviceability rates, dedicating funds to purchase consumables for quarterly maintenance of its entire aircraft fleet.

According to him, “In this regard, significant investments have been made to ensure that every operable aircraft in the NAF inventory becomes serviceable by the fourth quarter of 2025.”

“Similarly, we have been relentless in ensuring the timely provision of critical spares as well as the provision of up-to-date technical publications, ground support equipment, tools, and specialised equipment.

“Through these efforts, we have achieved an average serviceability rate of about 72 per cent. However, the target is a 90 per cent serviceability rate across all our platforms.”

He pointed out that a robust maintenance culture was essential for high serviceability rates, enabling the NAF to maintain operational effectiveness and deliver sustained air power in pursuit of national security goals.

According to him, “The NAF adopted a predictive maintenance culture in April last year, enabling the Service to anticipate and schedule maintenance ahead of time, thereby preventing unexpected equipment failures.

“As you are all aware, in the last two years, the NAF has reached new heights in operational capability. Fifteen brand-new aircraft were received by the NAF, including six T-129 ATAK helicopters, two AW-109 Trekker Type A helicopters, three Beechcraft King Air aircraft, and four Diamond 62 aircraft.

“An additional 49 platforms are expected before the end of 2026. They include three CASA 295 aircraft, 10 AW-109 Trekker Type B helicopters, 12 AH-1Z helicopters, and 24 M-346 fighter aircraft.

“These aircraft are all high-tech platforms that require very sophisticated maintenance activities to operate effectively. Therefore, while taking proactive logistics actions and providing the needed maintenance resources, we must implement advanced, innovative, and data-driven aircraft and armament maintenance practices that ensure the optimal serviceability of all our aircraft.”

The CAS described the theme of the conference as “apt and timely”, as it aligns with key elements of his Command Philosophy.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Aircraft Engineering, Air Vice Marshal A.I. Amodu, disclosed that aircraft engineering was the backbone that had supported NAF’s mission and objectives.

According to him, in an era marked by rapid technological advancements and evolving threats, it is imperative that we embrace a proactive approach to engineering support.

“This conference provides us with an invaluable opportunity to share insights, explore innovative strategies, and enhance our understanding of how effective aircraft maintenance culture can directly impact our operational readiness and efficiency.

“By fostering a culture that prioritises maintenance, we are not only extending the lifespan of our equipment but also enhancing our operational effectiveness.”

The first day of the conference would feature two technical papers to be delivered by seasoned aviation professionals. Air Vice Marshal J. Laoye presented on “Technical Documentation in the NAF: A Prerequisite for Strong Maintenance Culture,” while AVM M.A. Yakubu (Rtd) would speak on “Aircraft Maintenance and Operational Effectiveness: Leveraging Local and Foreign Partners.”

