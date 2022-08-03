Meta hosts creators to exclusive dinner

Meta recently hosted creators in Lagos at an exclusive dinner aimed at celebrating their impact and creativity, as well as introducing them to the various technologies that are paving the road to the metaverse. Held at GAIA Africa club, this included a mix of content creators and technical creators who represent a variety of interests from Music, Comedy and Augmented Reality Specialists.

This followed a day, where Meta showcased some of its tech, Avatars, Spark AR and digital collectables (NFTs), features that will be a big part of the metaverse experience. These creators spent the day co-creating and building ideas that would bring them closer to their diverse communities.

“We recognise Nigerian creators as trailblazers that express themselves, inspire others, and build communities and livelihoods while connecting with their audiences. We are excited to bring these talented creators together to celebrate their achievements and work with them to build inclusive products for connected metaverse experiences,” said Mr Kojo Boakye, Meta’s Director of Public Policy, Africa, Middle East and Turkey.

“At Meta, we are committed to providing a new and immersive way for people to connect and we are excited about building inclusive products that achieve this in the metaverse,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Terrorist attacks: Security forces have full freedom to end menace ― Buhari