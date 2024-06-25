The Labour Party in Oyo State has cautioned the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, over rumors of the suspension of some lawmakers in the state House of Assembly.

The party described the rumor regarding the suspension of lawmakers who do not agree with his style of leadership as a naked dance of a king in the marketplace.

In a statement signed by its Chairman in Oyo State, Sadiq Atayese, he said, “The attention of the party has been drawn to some online publications stating that the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, is having a disagreement with about 11 lawmakers in the house, and he is planning their suspension.”

Atayese warns that the people of Oyo State are noted for their high ethical values and for standing by the rules of law no matter what.

He noted that it would be uncomplimentary for any breach of the constitution to emanate from Oyo State, moreover, from the Speaker of the House of Assembly who doubles as the Chairman Conference of Speakers in Nigeria.

Atayese said that the Labour Party as a critical stakeholder in the state would not sit back and allow the desecration of the constitution that could lead to a constitutional crisis in Oyo State.

“In an ideal group situation, it is not expected that all must agree with a leader’s style. Disagreement, when genuine, breeds development and enhances output. When a leader becomes unquestionable, tyranny sets in.

“We in the Labour Party do not believe that such thoughts can cross the mind of any lawmaker in Oyo State, let alone the Speaker. We want to believe it is a beer parlour joke and should not be given any serious attention.

“However, if there is any plan to take the joke beyond what it is, the Speaker is hereby warned to desist as the backlash on him will be unprecedented,” he said.

“We will not allow the exalted seat of speakership of Oyo State and the moral values of the people of Oyo State to be tarnished.

“The Labour Party will continue to uphold democratic values and principles and will not sit back for any attempt that can oppress or infringe any democratic norms,” Atayese said.