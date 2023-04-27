Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo has signed a technical affiliation agreement with two private colleges of education, namely: Topmost College of Education, Lagos and Royal College of Education, Ifo, Ogun State, for them to run certain sandwich degree programmes in their respective colleges.

The vice chancellor of LASU, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who signed the MoU on behalf of LASU said the university is committed to providing quality education to students and also engaging in societal-driven research and community services.

She said the collaboration would certainly increase access for more Nigerians who are qualified and desirous of university education in the country.

She said the arrangement is in line with Goal 4 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that focuses on inclusive, equitable education and lifelong learning for all.

Explaining the terms of the agreement in a statement by the university’s spokesman, Mr Jeariogbe Olaniyi, the deputy registrar of the Legal Unit of LASU, Mrs O Boyejo, said the two partnering colleges could run sandwich degree programmes on agreed education courses in their schools and also make use of the university expertise.

She emphasised that those courses must be only the ones jointly agreed on and accredited by the university senate in conjunction with its faculty of education.

She noted that the MoU would last only five years and be renewable based on performance.