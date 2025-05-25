Keystone Bank chairman, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, bags honorary doctorate degree

Lady Ada Chukwudozie, the Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), formerly known as Anambra State University.

The business magnate, who also serves as the Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group of Companies, was decorated with the honorary degree during a Special Convocation Ceremony held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the university’s main campus in Igbariam, Anambra State.

In her acceptance speech, the Keystone Bank chairman expressed profound gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Governing Council, Senate, staff, and students of the university for deeming her worthy of the distinction.

“I am deeply honoured by this recognition. It is not just a personal milestone but a call to do even more in service of our nation.

“COOU stands as a centre of excellence, producing individuals who have shaped Nigeria’s development across all spheres.”

“Education is the bedrock of every progressive society. I commend COOU’s leadership for their commitment to nurturing future leaders. I assure you that I will continue to support efforts aimed at transforming our educational institutions,” she said.

Earlier in her address, the acting Vice-Chancellor of COOU, Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha, described the honorary degree as a recognition reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their professions and significant contributions to societal development.

She added that Lady Chukwudozie was recognized for her remarkable contributions to industry, education, and national development.

“Her unwavering support for COOU and its infrastructural development efforts has further distinguished her as a true partner in progress,” the VC said.

Some of the high-profile personalities who graced the event included the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, and his wife, Dr. Nonye Soludo, who was also honoured at the occasion.

Also, in attendance were the Managing Director and CEO of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hassan Imam; Chairman, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie; Directorate Head, South; Keystone Bank, Dr. Eucharia Ken-Agbiriogu; Regional Head, South East; Keystone Bank, Ugochukwu Anwusi, and Kingsley Chukwu, Zonal Head, South East, Keystone among others.

Lady Chukwudozie has over 29 years of professional experience in corporate governance, strategy, and administration across the oil and gas, energy, and manufacturing sectors. She holds an HND in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Management and Technology Enugu, a PGD in Business Administration from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, and a diploma in law from Lagos State University. In addition, she also holds a diploma in Mandarin from Chinese Cultural University Taipei.

A Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, the enigma also serves on the Executive Committee of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in the Southeast, representing over 150 companies.

A respected voice in Nigeria’s industrial landscape, she is also a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Industrialists and Corporate Administrators, and the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she is a Council Member of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce.

Beyond her corporate accomplishments, Lady Chukwudozie is the Publisher of Vogue Afrique Magazine and founder of the Association of Professional Women on Rural Development (PWORD). Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades both locally and internationally.