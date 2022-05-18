ICONS: Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Ondo State Governor

• Born on 21 July, 1956 in Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria.

• He had his primary education at the Government School, Owo. From there, he proceeded to Aquinas College, Akure, then Loyola College, Ibadan and Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, for his secondary school education and higher school certificate, respectively. He went on to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) to study Law, graduating in 1977.

• He is a Nigerian politician and lawyer who is currently the governor of Ondo State, in office since February 24, 2017. His adopted prefix is Arakunrin, while his nickname is Aketi. He is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who became president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in 2008.

• Rotimi Akeredolu was appointed Attorney General of Ondo State from 1997 to 1999. He was also a Managing Partner at the law firm of Olujinmi & Akeredolu, a law firm he co-founded with Chief Akin Olujinmi, a former Attorney General and Minister for Justice in Nigeria.

• On Sunday, 27 November 2016, Akeredolu was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Ondo State governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

• Again, on Saturday 10 October 2020, Akeredolu was re-elected governor of Ondo State and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 11 October, 2020 after winning 15 out of 18 local governments in the state.





• Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) is the current Governor of Ondo State and doubles as the chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum.