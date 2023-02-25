Yekini Jimoh- Lokoja

Senator Dino Melaiye, one of the spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, has said he was impressed with the large turnout of the electorate at the poll describing the conduct of the election as so far peaceful and orderly without any problem.

He commended INEC for the BIVAS new technology of voting, saying it has enhanced the process of voting and expressed satisfaction that INEC officials were timely in bringing out the voting materials as scheduled

Melaiye cast his vote at about 10. 05 am at his Iluafon polling unit in his hometown, Aiyetoro, Kogi state.