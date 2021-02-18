Gunmen kill seven in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Thursday, reportedly killed no fewer than seven persons, four of whom were farmers, returning from their farms in Edo State.

Tribune Online gathered it occurred at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba camp, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

A witness, Mrs Janet Ighodaro, an indigene of the area, said that the suspected herdsmen took over the popular Yoruba camp located in Ovia North-East as a base to launch the attack on the various communities in our state.

Ighodaro said she was lucky to have escaped stray bullets flying over the air, as she ran for safety to take refuge with her family in Benin.

She added that the shootings, from the suspected gunmen left seven dead.

Four of the victims, she further explained, were returning from their farm when they were shot and they died on the spot.

She lamented that the gruesome attack on the camps and communities was reported to the police, adding that security presence in the locality was zero.

Ighodaro stressed that the policemen who arrived in the area later only stopped at Okokhua community and refused to go further but instructed the affected communities to bring the dead bodies to them at Okokhuo.

There have been reported influx of herdsmen into Edo State from the neighbouring Ondo State in the last two weeks.

She therefore, called on security agents to come to their rescue as a matter of urgency.

The Edo Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and said all efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators.

“The State Police Command is aware of the incident that happened within the jurisdiction of Ekhiadolor Divisional Police Command. The DPO and his operatives visited the crime site, evacuated the bodies and moves are on to ensure that place is calm and lives return to normalcy,” he said.

He added that the Command “is carrying out its investigation to effect the arrest of the criminal herdsmen who perpetrated the dastardly acts. The command is bent on using every legal means to fish out the criminals.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

