Gunmen kill seven in Edo

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Gunmen kill seven in Edo, Gunmen kill four, Gunmen kill policeman, Gunmen kill three persons, Gunmen kidnap seven, Gunmen intercept ambulance, Gunmen kill one, Gunmen abduct 14 persons, Female journalist robbed , suspected assassins, Gunmen kill two policemen, Three persons hacked to death, 19 people, Another three killed in Plateau, Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, gunmen, Bayelsa, police Inspector, Oyo Commissioner's brother, 11 people killed, Bandits, Kaduna, Eight students of ABU, Kidnapped, Kaduna, market women, Ondo, kidnap, Gunmen, Gunmen kill trader in Ekiti, LG chairman, abducted, Oyo, Gunmen, mosque,Kogi, attacks, plateau, Delta Bank manager abducted, Plateau, killed, Gunmen invade relaxation spot, Gunmen Ekiti US soldier, Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, Ondo, gunmen, CMD, health workers, PDP, attack, Police, Gunmen abduct JSS3 students, Kaduna State, BREAKING: Kaduna, abduct, gunmen, nursing mothers,Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom, Gunmen abduct two Ondo, One killed in Kwara robbery, attack , Southern Kaduna, Gunmen kill one, 14 killed in Agudu community, Gunmen kill security guard, Delta court, Gunmen abduct Police Inspector, Gunmen kill traditional ruler, Gunmen , lawmaker, Kano, daughter, Gunmen kidnap three in Ekiti, Akinyele, gunmen, adamawa, Gunmen attack filling stationm, delta police, Gunmen abduct ondo traveller
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Thursday, reportedly killed no fewer than seven persons, four of whom were farmers, returning from their farms in Edo State.

Tribune Online gathered it occurred at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba camp, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

A witness, Mrs Janet Ighodaro, an indigene of the area, said that the suspected herdsmen took over the popular Yoruba camp located in Ovia North-East as a base to launch the attack on the various communities in our state.

Ighodaro said she was lucky to have escaped stray bullets flying over the air, as she ran for safety to take refuge with her family in Benin.

She added that the shootings, from the suspected gunmen left seven dead.

Four of the victims, she further explained, were returning from their farm when they were shot and they died on the spot.

She lamented that the gruesome attack on the camps and communities was reported to the police, adding that security presence in the locality was zero.

ALSO READ: Doctor, 12 others died of COVID-19 in Jigawa ― Gov

Ighodaro stressed that the policemen who arrived in the area later only stopped at Okokhua community and refused to go further but instructed the affected communities to bring the dead bodies to them at Okokhuo.

There have been reported influx of herdsmen into Edo State from the neighbouring Ondo State in the last two weeks.

She therefore, called on security agents to come to their rescue as a matter of urgency.

The Edo Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and said all efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators.

“The State Police Command is aware of the incident that happened within the jurisdiction of Ekhiadolor Divisional Police Command. The DPO and his operatives visited the crime site, evacuated the bodies and moves are on to ensure that place is calm and lives return to normalcy,” he said.

He added that the Command “is carrying out its investigation to effect the arrest of the criminal herdsmen who perpetrated the dastardly acts. The command is bent on using every legal means to fish out the criminals.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gunmen kill seven in Edo

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari hails outgoing Nigerien government over polls

Latest News

Corruption charges: Metuh cautions EFCC against blackmailing Supreme Court

Latest News

Gbenga Daniel registers as APC member in Ogun

Latest News

Kogi govt approves N450m for rural access and agricultural marketing project

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More