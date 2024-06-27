APM Terminals Apapa has begun the recycling of its discarded tyres into flip-flops. The terminal made this known in a statement recently.

The terminal had recently celebrated ‘Go Green,’ global APM Terminals awareness campaign which aims to draw light on sustainable business practices with regards to the environment and how to minimise the impact of its operations on the environment. The campaign had the theme, ‘Nothing Goes to Waste.’

Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen said: “We are all about continuous improvement and always on the lookout for ways we can sustainably repurpose our waste into other useful materials. We are in partnership with various environmental organisations licenced by the government.

“Over the years, we have taken calculated steps to not only reduce our plastic footprint on the environment but also reduce other forms of waste such discarded boiler suits and lubricants. Recently, we have, in collaboration with one of our environmental partners, begun the production of flip-flops from discarded tyres. Each eco-friendly pair of flip-flops is crafted from 70 percent recycled tyres sourced from our truck and crane equipment used to handle cargo operations at our terminal.

“With the production of these flip-flops, the terminal saves a minimum of 7.5KG of CO2 emissions per pair, helping to reduce waste and combat climate change.”

As part of the campaign, the terminal also held an awareness session for its employees on the importance of incorporating sustainable business practices in the terminal’s operations. The session was held in collaboration with Kevron Consulting Limited, a provider of Health Safety and Environmental services.

HSE Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Chinwe Ugwuagbo, said it was important for the terminal to take its employees along on this journey, taking the message of sustainability and waste recycling to their homes and communities.

He said: “There are so many things the terminal is already doing to reduce waste. However, we want to encourage our employees to not only come up with ideas on what we can do to reduce waste, but to also think of what they can do as individuals to reduce waste. This requires a collaborative effort from society. Recycling waste is not limited to plastic waste alone; it can be extended to other forms of waste.”

Head of Environmental Management System (EMS) Consultancy & Services, Kevron Consulting, Dare Ayodele, described waste management as not just good for the environment but also not good for businesses and communities.

