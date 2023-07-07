Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas on Friday declared free education in all state government primary and secondary schools with effect from the next academic session to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in the state.

Kefas Made the declaration while on the assessment tour of primary and secondary schools in Wukari, his home town, Wukari local government, declared that from the next academic session, primary and secondary education in Taraba would be free.

The governor also noted that his administration would immediately embark on massive renovation of most of the schools to make them meet the demands of the modern day education.

Nigerian Tribune reports that governor Kefas had recently declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education and slashed the school fees of Taraba University and that of College of Nursing and Midwifery Jalingo by 50 per cent.

“Iet me announce to you that by next academic session, the state government will take responsibility of the school fees and all of you will attend school free of charge.

“We will continue to support you to have access to qualitative education for brighter future of our state,” he said.





Mr Daniel Nuhu, a Zonal Director of Education, lauded Gov Kefas for making out time to personally assess the condition of public schools in the state.

Nuhu noted that the free education and renovation of primary and secondary schools would go a long way in turning around the fortunes of the less privileged in the state by granting them equal access to quality education.

