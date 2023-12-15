An agricultural App ‘Staddle’ where farmers sell their agricultural commodities to both end-users and manufacturers has hit the tech world.

The App, designed by a team of four graduates from the University of Lagos, provides information on agricultural commodities prices and also gives updates realtime as the prices change in the market.

The App also features news feeds that update farmers on agricultural policies and development in the sector.

The founder of the App, Omitaomu Basit, said Straddle is an information hub, which provides easy access to the latest agricultural news and information, furnishing users with valuable insights into market trends and developments.

He said the App is also aimed at bypassing bottlenecks, minimizing post-harvest losses, and directly granting market access for farmers by incorporating a suite of features which includes; – Integrating a commodities marketplace – Real-time agricultural information – A dynamic commodity price board.

Basic further noted that the App became necessary following the persistent challenges associated with raw materials pricing, sourcing and accessing real-time information within the agricultural sector.

His words: ‘Straddle designed by a team of four graduates from the University of Lagos, STRADDLE aims to tackle these key issues faced by farmers, traders, agricultural merchants, exporters, and the manufacturing industries as a whole. Access to real-time information about agriculture is identified as a crucial yet often unmet need.

”Farmers and industry players struggle to stay updated on the latest news, trends, and developments in the agricultural sector, hindering their ability to make informed decisions.

”The lack of price transparency in the agricultural market also poses a significant obstacle. Uncertain and fluctuating commodity prices make it challenging for users to make informed decisions, leading to inefficiencies and increased risks. STRADDLE’s commodity price board ensures transparency, helping users make informed decisions by providing real-time pricing information.

”It distinguishes itself through a unique price aggregation model and the facilitation of easy market access for both farmers and procurement managers. This approach promises to redefine perceptions of the agricultural value chain in Nigeria and beyond”.

He expressed optimism to redefine the way the agricultural value chain is perceived by Nigerians and foreigners.

However, he said the aim is to reduce the risk associated with agro-trading by providing farmers with access to markets and industries with access to raw materials at the right time and at the right price.