Nigerians have been showering encomiums on President Bola Tinubu since he signed Students Loan Bill, a provision that is expected to help indigent students to go through higher institutions, into law.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights five categories of people ruled ineligible for the loan.

Below is the list of persons who are not eligible for the loan:

1. Applicant who has been proven to have defaulted in respect of any previous loan granted by any organisation.

2. Applicant found guilty of exam malpractice by any school authority.

3. Applicant with a criminal record of felony or any offense involving dishonesty or fraud.

4. Anyone who has been convicted of drug offenses

5. Applicants whose parents (father or mother) have defaulted in respect of student loan or any loan granted to him or her.

