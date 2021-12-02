Expo 2020: Buhari leaves for Dubai with NSA, NIA DG, NIDCOM chairman, 10 ministers

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday departed Abuja to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On his entourage are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd), Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa and 10 ministers.

The ministers are those of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd); Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar.

Others are Ministers of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), the EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone.”

The statement noted that the Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

According to the statement, aside from touring the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday, Nigeria’s National Day, the President will also receive in audience, prospective investors as well as meet with His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

The statement added that on Saturday, President Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum with the theme ‘Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria’.

It is put together to mark Nigeria’s presence at the gathering by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Sunday, December 5.

