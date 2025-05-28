Emergency rule: Reps pass N1.481trn Rivers budget through second reading

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed through Second Reading the sum of N1.481 trillion for Rivers State.

The proposed budget bill seeks to authorise the issuance from the Rivers State Government Statutory Revenue Fund of the Rivers State Account, allocating N324 billion for infrastructure, N166 billion for the health sector, N5 billion for free drugs for the treatment of malaria and other common ailments, N75.600 billion for the education sector, and N31.400 billion for agricultural projects for the year ending 31st December 2025.

Following the presentation of the budget, it was referred to the Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers State for further legislative action.

It should be recalled that President Bola Tinubu, in a letter read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen on 22nd May 2025, solicited expedited consideration and passage of the money bill.

While noting that Rivers State is currently under emergency rule, which was proclaimed and duly gazetted in March 2025, the President acknowledged that the 2025 money bill requires the National Assembly’s authorisation for expenditure from the consolidated revenue of Rivers State for its activities in the absence of the State Assembly.

