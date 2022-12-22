Protect Emefiele at all cost, Timi Frank writes international communities

Timi Frank, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot to assassinate the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Frank in a statement in Abuja called on the international community especially the United States of America, United Kingdom, European Union, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to intervene to save Emefiele’s life and job.

Emefiele has been in the news of late following allegations that the Department of State Services (DSS) — Nigeria’s foremost secret police organisation have plans to arrest and charge him for terrorism financing in order to forcefully and illegally remove him as the governor of the apex bank.

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, however, urged the DSS to purge itself of partisanship by following due process if it has any evidence linking Emefiele to the said charge.

“I have it on good authority that some politicians are planning to assassinate Governor Emefiele.

“To me, it’s a plot to destabilise next year’s general elections. I plead with the nation’s security agencies and their cohorts to halt this devious plan in the interest of the country.

ALSO READ: CBN bows to pressure, reviews cash withdrawal policy to N500,000 for individuals, N5m for corporates

“It is interesting to note that this same government through its security agencies like the DSS defended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, over his alleged past extremist views and support for Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram, even when the minister owned up to the past Islamic messages.

“It is worthy of note that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had revealed in the past that six top Nigerians were part of those funding terrorism in Nigeria.

“The DSS has done nothing to bring these persons to justice, yet the agency is allegedly being swift in weaving a charge of terrorism financing against Emefiele.

“It is crystal clear that this plot is not far from the politics of 2023. Therefore, we appeal to the international community to wade in and call the people who want to execute this gross illegality against the CBN Governor to order.

“My guess is that some people are not comfortable with Emefiele’s policies, especially that of Naira notes’ redesign as it appears to thwart their plans for vote buying during the upcoming general elections.

“We, the citizens of this country, will resist any form of intimidation as power must return to the people, come 2023. This is the time to work the talk on corruption by this government,” he said.