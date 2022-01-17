Ecobank Nigeria partners Learntor on youths digital technology training

Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with Learntor, a comprehensive digital transformational training and consultancy company has provided intensive digital technology training for select youths as part of the bank’s youth development initiative.

The training focused on developing the capacity of the youths in Agile, Scrum, Data Analytics, Business Analysis, Cyber Security, and Scrum Master Certification.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the beneficiaries to Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), in Lagos, Team lead, Youth Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Olajuwon Abayomi, explained that the bank had engaged the services of Learntor, to prepare the youths for future local and international job opportunities.

According to Abayomi, “these skill sets are for the future, hence, our preference to ensure that the youths who are offered the scholarship by the bank would be positioned for relevance in the long haul. Ten youths from across different states of the nation were sponsored after emerging successful from an online real time test. The training was for a period of three months and at the end, the awardees undertook the international agile Scrum Master Exam to become Scrum Masters.”

In his comment, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said youth empowerment is a strategic policy of Ecobank, stressing that it aligns with the overall long-term vision of building a world class Pan African bank that contributes to the economic and financial integration of the continent.

Akinwuntan, who was represented by Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, noted that “Ecobank Nigeria is committed to support youths by offering them opportunities to upgrade their skills and contribute more to the economic development of the country.

“Supporting capacity building of youths is one of several activities to demonstrate that Ecobank is a youth friendly financial institution. We also seek to empower young people by offering them convenient, affordable, and accessible financial services anytime and anywhere from their mobile phones, which is their primary mode of communication,” he stated.

In her comment, Founder, Learntor, Mercy George-Igbafe, lauded Ecobank’s youth development initiatives particularly training and capacity building, stating that the awardees were well trained and equipped with digital skills that earned them international certification.

George-Igbafe called on corporate organisations to emulate Ecobank, stressing that youth empowerment will go a long way to reducing the growing unemployment rate in the country.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship were full of praise for Ecobank. Kevin Omofa said the training opened his eyes to several opportunities in the digital world. For Adebayo Sotayo, the training offered him the opportunity to learn new things, meet his mentors and promised to put to good use what he was taught at the training.

Other beneficiaries of the scholarship include Amauche Onyinyechi, Maxwell Ekoh, Fidelis Iheanacho, Abiola Awolowo, Bassey Bassey and Blessing Shelika.