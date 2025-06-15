Ebonyi Reps member dumps APGA for APC

The Member Representing Ezza North and Ishielu Federal constituency at the National Assembly Hon. Joseph Nwobashi has quit his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and joined the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Nwobashi dumps his former party APGA formally at his country home Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State with the member representing Ezza North East in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon.Kelvin Kenechukwu Okeh and over Five Thousand supporters.

Nwobashi who won the federal House during the 2023 general election under the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA was the only successful candidate of APGA during the election made his defection formal at Ebiaji, Headquarters of Ezza North Local Government Council where he was received by the State Chairman of APC Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The State Chairman Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha while Receiving Nwobashi and other defectors into APC assured the defectors that their decision was the best for the interest of their constituents.

Emegha then urged the defectors to be of good conduct, and to respect those who were in the party before their defection noting that their party (APC) is big enough to accommodate everyone who is supportive of the good policies and programmes of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

He urged the defectors to team up with other leaders and members of the party in their areas to keep the party stronger ahead of 2027, warned the defectors against creating unnecessary factions, saying such divisive tendencies will not be tolerated in the party.

In a reception made by the APC to receive the federal lawmaker, at Ezza North Local Government headquarter, the council boss Chief Moses Ogodo-Ali Nomeh, urged others in other political parties to come back home (APC) to join the governor build a better State.

In his part, the council Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Council, Chief Ogodo-Ali Nomeh, in his remarks said his people had collectively resolved to support Governor Nwifuru and his re-election in 2027.

“Our people have collectively resolved that no Ezza man or woman will contest the 2027 Governorship election in Ebonyi State. Our candidate is Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“These people joining us today are doing so in line with the collective decision of our people. We are still expecting more defectors. I assure you, Mr. Chairman, that what happened in Ezza land in 2023 will not repeat itself again.

” In 2027 we shall give the Governor the kind of votes that had not been witnessed in the history of politics in Ezza land” he said.

However the federal Lawmaker Hon. Nwobashi said he was happy to rejoin APC, disclosing that he was one of the founding leaders of the party in Ebonyi State.

He said his decision to rejoin APC was purely motivated to support Governor Francis Nwifuru and his administration which according to him, treats everyone equally irrespective of party.

The event was attended by the member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze; Elder Statesman, Chief Hon. Innocent Ugochima; Commissioner for Information And State Orientation, Mr. Jude Okpor; Commissioner for Ruler Development, Ikeuwa Omabe; former Chairman of the council, Dr. Jeff Ogbu, members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and APC support groups in the area, among others.

