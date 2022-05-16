DiamondXtra Season 14 promo: Access Bank sets aside N270m rewards for loyal customers

IN an effort aimed at promoting savings culture, Access Bank Plc has re-launched its popular DiamondXtra promo, setting aside a total of N270 million as Season 14 reward money for loyal customers.

Mr Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank, said this on Friday in Lagos.

Giles said that 62 millionaires with other consolation prizes and digital marketing classes for 10,000 DiamondXtra customers would be rewarded in the Season 14.

He said the promo would provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period.

Giles said the Season 14 promo was designed from a survey conducted on customers to know the changes they needed to see.

He said the promo would feature its recurring salary for life, business grant, education grant and different cash prize categories from its monthly and quarterly draws.





“The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers.

“With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalised and reloaded to create more winners,” Giles said.

DiamondXtra, according to him, was one of the most successful deposit products in the country that encourages customers to save their money, gain interest on their savings and rewards them as they keep saving.

Giles said that DiamondXtra, introduced in July 2008, had impacted the lives of its loyal customers.

He noted that over 24,000 customers have been rewarded with more than N6 billion since the inception of the promo.

From the very beginning, DiamondXtra was designed by customers themselves, he said.

According to him, the bank would reward 359 customers in the four zones for the outdoor draws.

Present at the occasion were past winners of N1 million rewards, officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

Mrs Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said customers would be rewarded with N270 million in prizes in DiamondXtra Season 14.

Umeh said the bank had impacted many families since the inception of the promo adding that the world has moved to the digital economy due to the impact of the COVID-19.

She said the bank had introduced digital DiamondXtra accounts openings and would as well train its customers digitally.

According to her, new or existing customers can either open a DiamondXtra account in any of its Access Bank branches across the country or fund their account with a minimum of N5,000 to qualify them for the draw.

