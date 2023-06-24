Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has disclosed that the embattled skitmaker and prankster, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, will appear before the court on Monday over alleged use of minor in skit video.

CSP Adejobi disclosed this while replying to a Twitter user who asked about the possibilities of immediate isolation of the skitmaker from society.

Tagging the Police spokesperson, the Twitter user @Sahaabah01 wrote, “I truly wish it didn’t take this long to isolate this nuisance from society. Nonetheless, thank you @NigerianPolice and @Princemoye1. Please keep him away for a very long time.”

Retweeting the post, CSP Adejobi assured the Twitter user and the general public that the prankster will be charged to court by the police on Monday.

According to him, there have been many complaints leveled against the skitmaker, adding that groups, NGOs, among others, are interested in his case.

The officer further revealed that when it comes to the law, there is equal treatment for everyone without any form of sentiment, and that his case will serve as a deterrent to other pranksters who engage in dangerous, risky, and indecent pranks.

He wrote, “He will surely be charged to court on Monday. We have received several complaints against him, and many groups, NGOs, and CLOs are interested in the case. There is no sentiment in law, as I always say. Others should be able to learn from his actions and inactions.”

He added that he does not have anything personal against the skitmaker and he is only acting on the case based on the provisions of the law.

“Many have reached out to me regarding this case, but I have made it known that it’s not a personal matter. It’s about the provision of the law, decency, and morals.”

This is coming a few days after CSP Adejobi first called for the arrest of the Ibadan-based skitmaker for failing to abide by the initial warnings given to skit maker over dangerous prank.

