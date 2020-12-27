COVID-19: Osun bans cross-over service, warns citizens against violation

In its determination to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Osun State, the state government on Sunday banned countdown to New Year ceremonies and cross-over night service under whatever guise by religious bodies during the New Year eve.

In a statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the government, however, directed the security operatives in the state to enforce the directives without exception.

The government further said: “The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe COVID-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face masks at public places is equally compulsory.

“We want to appeal to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies and funeral ceremonies so as to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the state during the Yuletide period.