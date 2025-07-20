Constitution review: We’re building strong, virile country — Reps

…as South-East region canvasses for additional state to address imbalance

The leadership of the House of Representatives disclosed that the ongoing Constitution review process presents an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of national unity and peaceful coexistence among the peoples and ethnic nationalities of Nigeria.

Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi, gave this position as the clamour for an additional state in the South East geopolitical zone gained traction at the Constitution review public hearing, which was held in Enugu for South-East Zone A comprising Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra States.

Ozodinobi, who chaired the South-East Constitution review public hearing for Zone A Centre, emphasised that the National Assembly’s resolve is towards building a strong and virile country where no group is oppressed or marginalised.

“The emphasis must be made here that the foundation for the unity of this great nation lies in how seriously we handle this national assignment.

“I, therefore, urge every presenter or group to focus more on what will bring growth, unity, peace and sustainable development to Nigeria because history beckons on us as the most populous black nation to take the lead in bringing a sense of pride to every black person existing on our planet earth, ” Ozodinobi stated.

Taking a cue from this stance, the Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Moses Ijeh Odunwa, in his presentation stressed the need for the National Assembly to leverage on the current Constitution review to correct what he called an imbalance in state creation in the country by creating an additional state for the South East.

He maintained that the imbalance in the number of States across geopolitical zones in the country should be addressed to ensure balance and parity, before the consideration of applications for state creation in other zones.

“There should be a balance first, that is the justice. We are seeking justice first, let us be given one additional state in the South-East. That is our demand now to balance the number of states in the geopolitical zones,” the Ebonyi Speaker canvassed.

The House Constitution review committee indicated that a total of 46 applications were received for the creation of new States in the country, while another 117 memos sought the creation of new local government areas across the 36 States in Nigeria.

The special seats bill received an ovation from citizens at the public hearing as various advocates marshalled a couple of reasons why it should be allowed to pass and be signed into law.

