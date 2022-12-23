Catholic priest kidnapped in Benue

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
A priest of the Catholic Diocese, Otukpo area of Benue State, Rev. Father Mark Ojotu has been abducted.

The priest was reportedly abducted along Okpoga-Ojapo road on Thursday around 5 pm.

Rev. Fr Ojotu is said to be Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga, in Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State under Otukpo diocese.

The diocesan secretariat in a letter signed by the Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Itodo, and addressed to all priests, religious and lay faithful confirmed the abduction of the priest.

“We write to notify you of the kidnap of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu.

“He is the Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga. The sad incident occurred today, 22nd December 2022 at about 5.00 pm along Okpoga-Ojapo Road, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.

“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den throughout the country to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors,” the letter read in parts.

Also confirming the abduction, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene said that officers were already on the trail of the kidnappers.

Anene said, “Incident confirmed and the command is on the trail of the priest and hoodlums involved.”

