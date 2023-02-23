From Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday said the fate of the individuals including state governors being investigated for alleged treasonable utterances over the naira redesign will be determined by the security agencies involved.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this while appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that many governors led by the Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, had openly denigrated the Buhari policy, asking their citizens not to comply with the expiration of the legality of the old N500 and N1000.

While noting the certain undertones of treason in some of the utterances, he affirmed that investigation cannot be ruled out, adding that the relevant security agencies will determine if there will be the need for further action.

Malami stressed the importance of the redesign policy, which he said will enable citizens to assume collective ownership of the electoral system rather than allowing a few moneybags to take charge.

He also said the policy is designed to allow freedom of choice and also fight corruption.

Speaking extensively on the benefits electoral reforms, Malami noted that it is only the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that has exercised the political will to enhance democratic practice through legislative, political and administrative interventions.

On the Supreme Court order on naira redesign, he affirmed that President Buhari has not acted in breach, noting that as far as the rule of law is concern, there are many options available.

More details to come later…