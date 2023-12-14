CENTRE for Early Development, Learning and Care, on Tuesday, graduated its first set of certificate courses in basic neurodevelopmental disorders to bridge the gap in hands-on care for children with special needs in Nigeria.

The centre, at the event which dubbed at its seventh founder’s day and end of the year activities, also announced its ‘Language of Love project’ to focus on inclusion and diversity for people with disabilities.

Director of the centre, Dr Yetunde Adeniyi, speaking at the event, said the three-month course had provided basic knowledge on neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, factors that affect child development and practical sessions on basic life support, among others.

She stated that the care centre resorted to this because it was difficult to get professionals thoroughly trained to help in the care of children with special needs like autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“This is also to be sure that what they are delivering for the children is what they need to help them improve, so it is very important that we continue to do this to increase knowledge, increase their skills and help them to have a better attitude towards the children,” she said.

According to Dr Adeniyi, the centre, which provides interventions like speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, special education, physiotherapy, play therapy and vocational training, among others, has over 90 students, admitted over 300 students at different times and provided assessments to over 800 clients.

“Some of our students have improved significantly to the point that they could transit to mainstream schools or stand on their own to hold a vocation,” she added.

She declared that the ‘Language of Love Project’ is to ensure that Nigerians become advocates for the inclusion of people with disabilities and help schools and religious groups upgrade to an inclusive setting, so that society can better take care of children with disabilities.

Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Lawal, earlier in his remarks through his wife, Mrs Ajibola Lawal, said there is ability in disability, as she urged parents and teachers to tap into the abilities of children with disabilities.

He encouraged parents and the general public to show love to these children and never give up on them, despite their disabilities.