Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of Borno State, particularly Governor Babagana Zulum, following the multiple bomb attacks that resulted in the death of several individuals and left many others injured in the Gwoza Local Government Area.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the attacks, which occurred on Saturday, as both regrettable and depressing.

“The news of the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives and the maiming of other citizens during wedding and funeral ceremonies in Gwoza, is deeply saddening,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“The death of innocent citizens is worrisome and painful. We pray that God will comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Gwoza and Borno State in this time of sorrow.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu extended his condolences to the immediate families of the victims and the entire community affected by the tragic events. He offered prayers for peace, comfort, and love for those mourning their losses.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I sympathize with the immediate families of the victims of the multiple bomb attacks, as well as the government and people of Borno State,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“I wish Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State, particularly those in Gwoza, peace, comfort, and love during this time of sorrow.

“I want to assure my brother-governor that the government and the good people of Lagos State stand with him in this very difficult time,” he concluded.