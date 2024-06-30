Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep concern over the resurgence of terrorist activities in North-East Nigeria.

The recent attacks by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday have drawn strong condemnation from the statesman.

Abubakar lamented the reversal of gains previously made against the Boko Haram terror group, attributing it to the federal government’s lack of decisive action on the frontlines.

He called on federal authorities to take their responsibilities seriously to prevent the North-East from becoming a hotbed of terrorism and extreme violence once again.

“My condolences go to the families of victims of these attacks, and it is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed,” Atiku stated.

He urged the government to intensify efforts to combat terrorism and protect the region’s residents from further harm.

