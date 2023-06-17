A socio-economic organisation, Iseyin Youths Development Group (IYDG) has appealed to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to wade into the lingering crisis bedevilling the selection of a new Aseyin of Iseyin.

The group in a statement signed by its National President, Babajide Oniyo, said the absence of an Aseyin, after the demise of the last Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi, Ajinese 1 on the 24th July 2022, issues of security of lives and properties of residents have become difficult for stakeholders to settle.

Oniyo, also connected the vacant stool to what he called “stagnant economic development” in the community, urging Governor Makinde to find an express solution to the gridlock.

The statement titled “Aseyin Stool so critical to be vacant: A special Appeal to the kingmakers and Stakeholders” which was made available to journalists on Saturday, called for the collaboration of all Oke-Ogun Obas on ending cases of kidnapping and sundry criminal occurrences.

“The prolonged vacuum to the Aseyin throne created by the passing of Oba Dr Abdul Ganiyu Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi, Ajinese 1 almost a year ago has become a great concern to Iseyin people home and abroad; as continuance of the Royal stool’s vacancy will pose a magnificent developmental challenges to the Ancient town.

“It cannot be forgotten in a jiffy that Kabiyesi joined his ancestors on Sunday, the 24th July, 2022 at 62; and after spending fifteen 15 years on the throne. It’s then worrisome to note that the throne still remains vacant almost a year after the Monarch’s departure. This definitely will not come without a prize.

“We are much aware and treasure the fact that Iseyin has three Ruling Houses from which the throne is being rotated viz. Akando, Ajisibi and Majaro. And very conspicuously, the last three Aseyins from Oba Moshood Osuolale Adeyeri, Oba Abdul Ganiyu Alobalowo and Oba Dr. Abdul Ganiyu Salawudeen Adekunle were from Akando, Majaro and Ajisibi ruling houses respectively. Hence, it’s clear that it’s the turn of Akando; going by the monarchical rotational system of Iseyin land from the time immemorial. If this is correct, we feel it should be seamless.

“This is a period when a qualified Oba is needed on the throne in the interest of Iseyinland and it’s environs. Apart from the insecurity part ravaging ÒkèÒgùn that requires a quick collaboration of ÒkèÒgùn Obas to address; this is a period major decisions will be taken in the state and at the Federal level, of which Aseyin should be physically present. Invariably, absence of an Aseyin at this critical time is tantamount to self- gagging the developments currently being experienced and enjoyed in land.

“We can all testify to the loads of developments Iseyin welcomed during the 15 year reign of late Oba Ajinese; which includes the reconstruction of Moniya-Iseyin Road, rehabilitation of Iseyin-Oyo road, Construction of Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road, Establishment of Lautech Iseyin Campus of Renewable Natural resources, Establishment of Federal Road Safety Corps Iseyin Command, amongst other developments. We don’t want these to cease due to lack of a reigning king.

“Therefore, this is a clarion call to our amiable Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde to help us in Iseyin by wading into the raging crisis among the kingmakers and other stakeholders, so as to have another monarch in place within a short period.

“While we appreciate the efforts of our valuable and respected king makers in ensuring a seamless process to producing the next Royal Highness, we appeal that they bury all hatchets that could further tarry the process amongst them and make peace with one another in the kind interest of our dear origin. May God help them through the entire process and may Iseyin continue to be great,” Babajide prayed.