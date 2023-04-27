ANAMBRA State government on Tuesday joined their counterparts worldwide to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day.

Speaking with journalists to mark the day, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, said that malaria is a preventable and treatable disease that continues to have a devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world.

Dr. Obidike said that the day is an internationally recognized day, highlighting the global efforts to control malaria and celebrating the gains that have been made.

According to him, since 2000, the world had made historic progress against malaria saving millions of lives, and regretted that millions of people worldwide are still at risk of malaria, especially children.

The commissioner revealed that the World Malaria Report 2021 reported that the African region continues to shoulder the heaviest malaria burden, accounting for an estimated 234 million cases of malaria and 96 percent of malaria deaths 2021.

He noted that the day is used to draw attention to the devastating impact of the disease on families, communities and societies, as well as provides the opportunity for the participation of all Nigerians, governments, development partners, multinational organizations, local organizations and individuals in raising awareness on malaria and the danger it portends.

He explained that in 2022, Anambra State government flagged off the distribution of over 3.8 million Insecticide-Treated Nets to households in Anambra, with the First Lady, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, as the Net Ambassador for the state.

The State Director of Public Health in the Ministry, Dr. Afam Anaeme, who eulogized the successes recorded in the fight against malaria in the state, called for all hands to be on deck in the fight against the disease.