Alake pledges support for UniAbuja’s gemology & gemstone department

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has pledged unwavering support for the newly established Department of Gemology and Gemstones at Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja.

The initiative, the first of its kind in Africa, aligns with the minister’s strategic vision for enhanced capacity building within Nigeria’s mining sector.

Hosting a delegation from the department led by Prof Adesoji Adesugba, Dr Alake described the new department as a vital hub of knowledge for professionals in the gemstone and jewellery-making value chain, emphasising that the initiative will strengthen Nigeria’s mining industry by cultivating a new generation of experts equipped to drive sectoral growth.

Dr Alake hailed the establishment of Africa’s first formal curriculum in Gemology as a milestone, stating: “The university’s initiative is a commendable leap forward. By building a strong talent pool, we are laying the foundation for long-term development and innovation in mining.”

Prof Adesugba, in his remarks, praised the minister’s ongoing reforms, noting that they have significantly repositioned the sector for sustainable growth. He appealed for ministerial support in securing formal affiliation between the university and the Gemological Institute of Nigeria, and pledged the department’s commitment to supporting the ministry’s goals, particularly in enhancing mining’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP.

In response, Dr Alake pledged full backing for the proposed affiliation and called on other institutions to follow Yakubu Gowon University’s lead in incorporating mining-focused courses.

“If we are to build local capacity, we must invest in training at home. Your department is a crucial step in that direction, especially in gemology and jewellery production. We are also working toward establishing full-fledged universities of mining, and your input will be invaluable,” he added.

Joining Prof Adesugba on the courtesy visit were Prof Aminu Dankishiya, Dean of Science, Yakubu Gowon University; Dr Tinuke Temitope, Registrar, Gemological Institute of Nigeria; and Dr Aminu Isyaku, Head of Department of Geology and Mining, among others.

